Maycon gets emotional around the Corinthians team after fracture: “Obsessed with this achievement” | Corinthians

Saturday was one of joy for the Corinthians fan in the victory against Athletico and also of emotion for Maycon. After 14 games of absence, the midfielder replaced Giuliano in the final minutes of the match and returned to play after a long period away for a fracture in the second left toe.

After the game, Maycon spoke to journalists in the mixed zone of Neo Química Arena and was moved.

In one of the responses, the player’s eyes turned red when he commented on the year 2022. The season for him started with the flight from Ukraine due to the war with the Russians, in March.

– It is always a difficult time for any athlete to have an injury. I had a very difficult year, from the beginning at Shakhtar, with the war, this situation, I stayed for a while to define the next steps, then I come to Corinthians with an immense desire to be able to play and help the team. Unfortunately, most of the time I wasn’t there and that hurts me, it wasn’t for that purpose that I came back, it wasn’t what I wanted for my career right now, but we don’t know God’s plans – said Maycon.

– I thanked for my return, I thank my family, the group that always supported me, that knows that it is a difficult time. I hope to be able to give back in some way until the end of the year – he added.

The fracture of Maycon happened in the first minutes of the first game of the round of 16 of the Libertadores against Flamengo, on August 2, at Neo Química Arena, in a match with Thiago Maia. Timão lost 2-0 and, in Rio, was defeated again by 1-0.

Now, on Wednesday, Timão has a new meeting with Flamengo, this time for the final of the Copa do Brasil. Asked about sentiment for the decision, Maycon said:

– Regardless of who I had (the opponent), I’m obsessed with this achievement. I had a difficult year, I know that Fiel expected much more from Maycon on the field, every game I played I gave myself to the fullest, but some games I couldn’t participate and that makes me very upset. It’s an opportunity for the group, especially for the year I had, I have an opportunity to finish the year well, with a possible title, we know the difficulty, Flamengo is an excellent team, but we have to go in obsessed, it’s a title completely important to us.

Maycon has a loan contract with Timão until December and, at the moment, is still not discussing his stay for the next season.

