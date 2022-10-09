Maycon gets emotional as he remembers his injury and says he is ‘obsessed’ with the Copa do Brasil final

Back on the pitch after just over two months, Maycon was moved to remember the time he was injured. The midfielder had been treating a fracture he suffered in his toe, still in the first leg of the Libertadores quarterfinals, between Corinthians and Flamengo.

“I think it’s a special moment. When a player has an injury, it is an extremely difficult time in many ways: psychological, sadness at having a break in his dream. Each player has his dream in particular, mine was to represent the Corinthians shirt well that year, unfortunately, I had two injuries that kept me away at important moments in the teambut I’m happy to have come back for more than it had been for a few minutes and that I’m not in my best shape”, said shirt 5 in the mixed zone after Timão’s 2-1 victory over Athletico Paranaense.

In sequence, Maycon thanked the applause received by entering the field again with the Corinthians shirt. The player, however, revealed that he did not realize the affection given by the crowd at the time, as he was focused on his performance on the lawns.

“People told me, but I was really focused. It is a moment that was entering the field after a long time, so attention has to be redoubled. I am very happy, I want to see the image for sure, because I had a very difficult year. When we are cheered by the Corinthians fans, it’s something that stands out. I’m happy, thank you, but unfortunately I couldn’t pay attention, even because the game was pretty tight”, said the player from the Parque São Jorge club.

Asked about his physical conditions for the final of the Copa do Brasil, the midfielder deflected the conversation and threw the responsibility to the technical commission of Timão. He made himself available, but said that his trip to the pitch depends on Vítor Pereira’s planning.

“If I talk like that, I think it would be an achism of my departure. The people have the data of my last training sessions, they have all this information. Maycon’s will is not what he can or cannot do for the match, of course we know the importance of the game, if you need me, I’ll try to do my best. A final has to donate 100%, regardless of the conditions, and I’m willing to do that, but it’s not just up to me, it depends on their mister and their planning”, said the steering wheel.

Finally, Maycon revealed that he was “obsessed” with the possibility of a title with Corinthians and took the opportunity to project the decisive confrontation with Flamengo. The player mentioned the difficulty of the match, but did not fail to emphasize the confidence and technical level of his teammates.

“I am obsessed with this achievement, because I had a difficult year, I know that Fiel expected much more from Maycon on the field. All the games I’ve played, I’ve always given myself to the fullest, but some I haven’t been able to participate in and it makes me extremely upset. Now, I have an opportunity, not just me, the group, to end the year well, with a possible title. We know the difficulty, Flamengo is an excellent team, but we have to go in obsessed with this title, because it is extremely important for us”, said Maycon.

“It’s one of the best groups I’ve caught, confidence has always been very high. We know it was a tough year for Corinthians, three competitions, sometimes a lot of injuries, but we have the opportunity to play in an important championship like the Copa do Brasil. It’s something that really marks a player, a title, even more with the Corinthians shirt. So, I think the team is very confident, of course we have an extremely difficult opponent, but we are also a great team, we have to see the quality we have here, we have extremely important players, from the World Cup, with several titles here at club. We’re going to go on an equal footing with Flamengo to get that title”, concluded the Timão player.

See more at: Corinthians x Athletico-PR, Maycon, Copa do Brasil and Corinthians x Flamengo.