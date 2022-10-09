Mazzuco thanks the support of Botafogo fans away from home and explains different logistics for games against Avaí and São Paulo

football director of Botafogo, André Mazzuco thanked in video the support of the alvinegro fan in Florianópolis last Thursday, in the victory over Hawaii by 2 to 1. The manager praised the presence of Botafogo in away games, a factor that has contributed to Glorioso having one of the best campaigns as a visitor in the Brazilian championship.

– I want to give a special thanks to the fans present in Florianópolis, it was an extremely important match and the fan once again filled their space, supported us from start to finish and we had a good victory, which puts us in the scenario we are programming. The presence of fans away from home has been a constant, we have an important campaign and this has a lot of influence on the fans. We now hope to have this support in Sao Pauloespecially SampaFogo – said Mazzuco, to Botafogo TV.

This Sunday, Botafogo visits São Paulo, and the white-and-white crowd once again sold out tickets for the game at Morumbi. The players remained in Florianópolis, where they trained on Friday and Saturday, and only went to the capital of São Paulo this Saturday.

– It was a somewhat unusual trip, we decided to stay in Florianópolis with a group of 27 players. We thank the Figueirense and Avaí for having given up their training spaces. This allowed us to stay in place, work a little more on rest, control of food and sleep – explained Mazzuco, who also spoke about the objective for the final rounds:

– All these factors have been important, Botafogo has been more solid and in this final stretch we will not measure efforts to finish the Brazilian in the best possible position and have a well-planned season also for next year.

Watch the video on Botafogo TV: