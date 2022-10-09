MCU Director Confirms His Involvement In Kang Dynasty » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton confirms he is involved with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which opens in theaters in May 2025.

Destin Daniel Cretton Confirms His Return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and That He Will Direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. After the release of Avengers: Endgame and the Phase 4 slate release, questions began to arise about when the next Avengers movie would release. Marvel Studios announced plans for the fifth Avengers film at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Officially known as Avengers: The Kang Dynastythe film was given a May 2025 release date and will be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars just six months later. The news gave audiences a roadmap for where the MCU is headed and confirmed that Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) and the multiverse will be pivotal.

One of the amazing parts of Marvel Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars announcement was that Kevin Feige did not reveal who would be creatively involved. Reports quickly emerged that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Destin director Daniel Cretton was in line to face avengers 5. It was then reported that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania writer Jeff Loveness was attached to writing the screenplay centered around Kang’s multiverse dynasty. While Loveness has made his involvement pretty clear with social media jokes, Marvel Studios has yet to officially confirm any of the group’s members. Avengers: The Kang Dynastycreative team of.

In a new interview with ComicDestin Daniel Cretton Confirmed He’s Directing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. He’s at New York Comic Con to promote his upcoming show on Disney+ chinese born american. Toward the end of the interview, the outlet asked Cretton if the reports he would direct were true. avengers 5. O Shang-Chi director, who is also developing Shang-Chi 2 it is a Wonder Man Disney+ show for Marvel Studios, confirmed their latest project saying: “That’s true? I think so [laughs].”

Why Destin Daniel Cretton Directing Avengers 5 Is So Exciting

Confirmation that Cretton is driving Avengers: The Kang Dynasty should continue to build enthusiasm on a project that is already quite high. Cretton’s talents behind the camera have long been known thanks to his drama Short Term 12 starring Brie Larson. His MCU debut with Shang-Chi it received rave reviews (91% on Rotten Tomatoes) and performed very well at the box office during the pandemic, earning over $430 million. went through Shang-Chi that Cretton proved that he could balance the massive action of the MCU with the stories of personal characters and build on the established canon in fun ways. All this should help you with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

While there are still doubts about whether Cretton will direct Shang-Chi 2 (and if so, when will that happen), Marvel Studios must have a lot of trust in him to deliver something special with avengers 5. He already has experience working with Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Wong (Benedict Wong) and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) in the MCU and will likely do so again in the next MCU movie he directs. The pressure will be greater for Avengers: The Kang Dynastybut there is little reason to doubt that Cretton can handle it.

