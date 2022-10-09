Medvedev: ‘If I won, I wouldn’t play in the final’

Medvedev suffered adductor injury during semifinal against Djokovic Photo: Astana Open

Astana (Kazakhstan) – Daniil Medvedev’s sudden decision to withdraw from the ATP 500 semifinals in Astana got attention this Saturday. The Russian had just lost a tight second set to Novak Djokovic, who was forcing a decisive end. However, he felt an adductor muscle injury and withdrew from the court. With that, the Serbian advanced to the final to face the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday at 7:30 am (Brasilia time).

Medvedev had won the first set by 6/4, while Djokovic scored 7/6 (8-6) in the second half. “At the second point of the tiebreak, I felt a weird popping sound in my adductor. I thought maybe it was a cramp and after the point I was like, ‘No, it’s probably not just a cramp. with a strained muscle”, explained the current number 4 in the world.

“During the tie-break, I felt like I could play five or 10 points more, but if I had to play one more set, I could probably worsen the injury and lose half a year instead of a month.” of 26 years. “If I won the semifinals today, I wouldn’t play the finals tomorrow. I was thinking, ‘If I can win, well, I can’t do anything, I’ll withdraw from the tournament. If I lose, congratulations to Novak, he’s still in great form. Good luck to him in the final'”.

‘I hope it’s not too serious’, says Djokovic

Tournament finalist Novak Djokovic was surprised by his opponent’s decision and wished him a speedy recovery. “I’m still surprised he walked out of the game. He looked good, but maybe in the last seven or eight points the movement was a little slower. It’s a shock. I was ready for a third set. He told me he felt something in the adductor muscle. I know he’s very competitive and I wouldn’t walk away from a game if he felt he could continue. I hope his injury isn’t that serious.”

“It was a very close match, especially in the second set. I would say he was probably the best player on the court in both sets. I was struggling and trying to find a way to win the second set, but I’m sad for the tournament and the people who were enjoying the match. It’s a shame the game had to end like this”, added the Serbian, who will play in his 128th career final and is looking for his 90th title. The 35-year-old Serbian comes from winning the ATP 250 in Tel Aviv last Sunday.

Serving performance is Djokovic’s bet

The history of clashes between Djokovic and Tsitsipas is largely favorable to the Serbian, who has seven wins to just two of the Greek. The former world number 1 bets on his good performance in serve games to score another victory against his 24-year-old rival.

“I’m very happy with the way I’m serving. In high-level tennis, you need to have a great serve and you have to have a way to earn some points directly with your serve on any surface. I’m going to face another great player, which is Tsitsipas. I know it will be another battle and I hope to play my best tennis.”