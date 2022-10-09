Megan Fox receives criticism over revealing look

The look worn by movie star Megan Fox during Milan Fashion Week became the subject of controversy, the outfit chosen by the actress, which consisted of a cropped top, plaid jacket and cropped pants, divided opinions. Another controversy involving the actress raised during the fashion week, is the speculation of whether or not she would have had a new silicone implant.

“Super cute, but these pants look uncomfortable”commented a follower of Megan in the post where she showed her outfit on Instagram, “You know you’re hot when you can make a bucket hat look so cute”wrote another.

Look used by Megan Fox to honor the Milan Fashion Week shows (Reproduction/Instagram)

The discussion about whether the actress would have had new silicone implants began in a publication in which she shared her look to attend the singer’s birthday party, irritated by speculation Megan Fox shared a book page with a text highlighted that said, “One of the biggest differences between a celebrity and a hero is that one lives only for himself, while the other acts to save society”.

Look worn by Megan Fox on Beyonce’s birthday (Reproduction/Instagram)

Another controversy involving the name of the actress is the alleged crisis in the relationship between her and the rocker Machine Gun Kelly, who according to information revealed by the Mirror portal, the actress would be tired of the childish way of her fiancé. Megan is staying away from social media at the moment as she has moved on to a more peaceful life.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (Reproduction/Instagram)

“Megan wanted a break from Colson (musician’s real name) and his drama”revealed a source close to the actress to the Mirror, “As much as Megan loves him, she finds his quest for attention, as well as his ego, to be hard to accept at times. At the end of the day, Megan wants a quieter, less chaotic life and she made it clear to Colson that he needs to treat her much better than a ‘rock groupie'”.

The couple met in 2020 on the set of “Midnight on Switchgrass”and started dating in the same year.

Featured photo: Meghan Fox. Playback/Instagram.