Meta identifies 400 apps that can steal user logins

Meta issued an alert this Friday (7) to about 1 million Facebook users about a security issue in applications available on the App Store and Google Play that may have compromised users’ login information.

This year, nearly 400 malicious apps on Android and iOS were identified with the potential to steal users’ login information. Google and Apple have already been warned by Meta about the risks of these apps, and both have been advised to remove them from their stores.

According to Meta, the apps identified were disguised as utility or entertainment programs such as photo editors, horoscope apps, VPNs, fitness tracking apps and more. The risk of theft of login information was due to applications using Facebook to register before accessing them.

David Agranovich noted that many of the applications identified were not as useful as they claimed. “Many of the apps offered little or no functionality before you signed in, and most didn’t offer anything relevant even after a person agreed to sign in,” Agranovich said.

The Bloomberg report reported that Apple has already removed 45 of the 400 apps that posed security risks. Google, which relied on the majority of apps, said “All apps identified in the report are no longer available on Google Play,” a spokesperson said.

With information from Bloomberg and Engadget

