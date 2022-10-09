Mila Kunis criticizes Will Smith and actor is boycotted in new film

Will Smith is dealing with the scorn of some viewers who still haven’t forgiven him for his aggression against Chris Rock in the last Oscars, and because of that, many are using social media to call for a boycott of the actor’s new film, “Emancipation”, which debuts in December on AppleTV.

The film had everything to be a new success for the actor, were it not for his conduct at the awards. And now even celebrities are giving their opinion on Smith’s current situation.

Mila Kunis and the husband Ashton Kucher were two of the celebrities who did not applaud or stand for Will Smith, when the actor received his Oscar for the film “King Richard”, moments after having assaulted the presenter of the awards, the comedian Chris Rock.

In a new interview with C magazine, Mila, 39, justified the couple’s decision not to applaud the attacker. For Mila, the reaction of the other spectators was ‘shocking’ and for her the moment was ‘insane’:

“The idea of ​​leading by example only makes sense when you actually have someone to lead. We have our little tribe here at home, and I never want to demand that they do something if I’m not willing to do it myself (…) what was shocking to me was how many people stood up. I thought, ‘Wow, they did this instead of doing what’s right, people focus on doing what feels good.’ It’s insane to me.”, she stated.

Although Will Smith mourned and apologized to Rock, to Mila and Ashton, this episode still weighs heavily on the actor’s shoulders.

CINEBIOGRAPHY

Will Smith returned to negotiate the realization of his biopic after ending the conflict with Chris Rock, after recording a video apologizing for his conduct at the Oscars with the comedian. Sources told The Sun newspaper that the actor is in talks again with Netflix, which cut short conversations with him about a movie of his life because of the Oscar scandal.

Smith and the producers of the streaming service are trying to reopen stalled negotiations.

The insider told The Sun on Friday night (August 19):

“Will was left out by Netflix and Apple+ following the assault. He has since apologized and stepped out of the spotlight for an extended period. With that in mind, it’s widely accepted that he’s had enough time to let the dust settle. It’s become clear that discussions can be started again over a biopic that Netflix was interested in. Arguably, the slap and the aftermath are pivotal moments in Will’s life and will become part of his life storyline.”, the source claims.

Smith, 53, was seen in public earlier this month for the first time since the scandal, dating wife Jada Pinkett-Smith.

