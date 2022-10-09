Mixed Corinthians wins Athletico, sleeps in 2nd and now thinks about Fla

Not even the most optimistic fan could imagine such a perfect night for Corinthians. The celebration set up for the debut of the commemorative shirt for the world title against Chelsea, in 2012, was completed by the 2-1 victory over Athletico-PR.

Vítor Pereira’s planning to start an almost reserve team paid off, Timão scored two goals with Balbuena and Róger Guedes in the first half and only suffered a little in the game in the last minutes, but managed to maintain the triumph. Erick cashed for the visitors.

Thus, Corinthians kept its place in the G4 and will sleep in the vice-leadership, being able to be surpassed only by Inter, who plays tomorrow against Goiás. With little wear and tear, the alvinegro team now only thinks about Flamengo, next Wednesday’s rival (12), in the first game of the Copa do Brasil final.

The game

The Hurricane came willing to take the initiative, but soon left behind the score, when Balbuena, free, headed and made it 1 to 0 for Timão. From there, what was seen was a tour of the owners of the house. Corinthians was comfortable in the game and knew how to take advantage of it. After a bid between Ramiro and Hugo Moura, Anderson Daronco was called up by VAR and scored a penalty for the Paulistas. Roger Guedes doubled the alvinegra advantage in the 21st minute. The number 10 shirt was the highlight of the São Paulo team and always took danger on the back of the defense duo formed by Pedro Henrique and Nico.

Luis Felipe Scolari moved at half-time and tried to give the team from Paraná a new lease of life. But the team ran into little creativity and could not put pressure on Corinthians. The few chances to score came randomly. Erick, after a corner kick, decreased to Hurricane, but the goal did not provide the desired pressure.

With the victory, Corinthians rose to 2nd position, with 54 points, tied with Internacional, which has one less game than the São Paulo team. Hurricane is in 6th place, with 48 points.

Corinthians turns its attention to the final of the Copa do Brasil. Timão welcomes Flamengo at Neo Química Arena in the first match of the tournament’s decision, on Wednesday (12). The Hurricane returns to the field on Sunday (16), when it has the classic against Coritiba.

who did well

Roger Guedes. In addition to scoring the second goal for Corinthians, he moved a lot, making room for his teammates and was able to take danger when he decided to go it alone in the plays.

who was bad

Pedro Henrique. He couldn’t keep up with Balbuena in the opening goal, just 5 minutes into the first half. He followed the rest of the game without being able to contain the Corinthians attack. He was even substituted in the second half.

Live from Corinthians

Corinthians performance

Even with the team without seven holders – only Fagner, Balbuena, Fausto Vera and Róger Guedes started the match -, the team showed that it knew what to do. He pressed when needed, retreated to exploit counterattacks, and dominated the game from start to finish.

Athletico PR

Felipão bet on a fast team to attack Corinthians, but the strategy collapsed in the 5th minute with Balbuena’s goal. Lost throughout the first half, he only improved a little in the second half. He scored, but he couldn’t put pressure on the hosts.

Chronology

Heading, Balbuena, opened the scoring at 6 minutes of the first half, and Róger Guedes, from a penalty, at 22 minutes of the first half, for Corinthians. Erick scored in the 35th minute of the second half for Hurricane.

DATASHEET

CORINTHIANS 2 X 1 ATHLETICO-PR

Competition: Brazilian Championship – 31st round

Date: October 8, 2022 (Saturday)

Place: Neo Química Arena (São Paulo)

Referee: Anderson Daronco (FIFA/RS)

Assistants: Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa (FIFA/RJ) and Rafael da Silva Alves (FIFA/RS)

VAR: Rafael Traci (SC)

goals: Balbuena, at 6 minutes and Róger Guedes, at 22 minutes of the first half (Corinthians); Erick, 35 minutes into the second half (Athletico-PR)

Yellow cards: Ramiro (Corinthians)

CORINTHIANS: Carlos Miguel; Fagner (Rafael Ramos), Balbuena, Robert and Lucas Piton; Fausto Vera, Ramiro (Du Queiroz) and Giuliano (Maycon); Adson (Gustavo Mosquito), Róger Guedes (Yuri Alberto) and Mateus Vital. Technician: Victor Pereira.

ATHLETICO-PR: Benedict; Orejuela (Khellven), Pedro Henrique (Matheus Felipe), Nico and Abner; Erick, Hugo Moura (Alex Santana) and Terans; Canobbio (Cuello), Vitor Roque (Pablo) and Vitinho. Technician: Luis Felipe Scolari.