Musk says conflict in Taiwan is “inevitable” and suggests solution similar to Hong Kong, but “softer” – Observer

In an interview with the Financial Times (FT), Elon Musk addressed a number of topics, including the growing tension between China and Taiwan. The question is especially pertinent for the world’s richest man, who has an interest in maintaining healthy relations with the Beijing government, as he has one of the mega-factories of electric car maker Tesla installed in China.

According to the FT, the question about China and the risks to Tesla’s Shanghai factory will have received the biggest pause on the part of Musk, who is not immune to possible consequences of tensions on the part of Beijing.

After Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, visited Taiwan over the summer, tensions increased between Taipei and Beijing. On this topic, Musk acknowledged that it is “inevitable” conflict, but he was quick to note that he would not be the only one facing consequences. “Apple would also be in big trouble, that’s clear,” said the richest man in the world.

And, after making suggestions for the conflict between Russia and Ukraine (which were poorly received, especially by Ukrainian officials), the Tesla owner has suggestions for the tension between China and Taiwan. “My recommendation (…) would be to find a special administrative area for Taiwan that is reasonably appealing, which probably wouldn’t make everyone happy. And that is possible, and I think probably, they could find a solution that was more lenient than in Hong Kong.”

Hong Kong has the status of a special administrative region, having a government and autonomy, but it remains a region that belongs to China. The relationship has not always been peaceful: in 2019, for example, there were strong protests in Hong Kong over the proposal that opened the door to extradition agreements for China.

Musk’s suggestion is being strongly opposed by Taiwanese politicians. If Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs chose not to comment on Musk’s remarks, Wang Ting-yu of the Democratic Progressive Party wrote on Facebook that “individual independent companies cannot view their properties as a joke.” “So why do democratic freedoms, sovereignty and way of life of 23 million Taiwanese pass by casually? This is not acceptable for Ukraine and Taiwan will certainly not allow it.”

An official in Taiwan also assured Reuters, requesting anonymity, that Musk “needs to find a political adviser with clear ideas.” “The world has already clearly seen what happened to Hong Kong”, referring that the “economic and social vibration of Hong Kong ended abruptly with the totalitarian control of Beijing”.