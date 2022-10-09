NATO must ″do more″ against Putin’s ″delusions of grandeur″

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Saturday in Vilnius that NATO must “do more” against what she called Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “delusions of grandeur”.

