NATO must ″do more″ against Putin’s ″delusions of grandeur″

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Saturday in Vilnius that NATO must “do more” against what she called Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “delusions of grandeur”.

The German official made the remarks during a visit to Lithuania, where on Friday she inaugurated a command center that will allow the transfer of up to 5,000 soldiers, alongside her Lithuanian counterpart, Arvydas Anusauskas.

“One thing is for sure: the current situation means we need to do more together”added Lambrecht, stressing that no one can “know how far Putin’s delusions of grandeur can go”, reported German public television, DW.

“The brutal Russian war of aggression in Ukraine is getting more and more brutal and unscrupulous… The Russian threat of nuclear weapons shows that the Russian authorities have no qualms”he added.

President Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials have alluded to Moscow’s nuclear capabilities on several occasions when addressing the role of Western countries in their support of Ukraine.

The White House said it found no reason to change US nuclear strategy, saying it had no indications that Russia was preparing to use its nuclear arsenal.

“We have no reason to adjust our strategic nuclear posture, nor do we have any indication that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons imminently.” explained White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre.

This clarification comes a day after comments by President Joe Biden, who warned that the world is facing, for the first time since the Cold War, the risk of a “nuclear apocalypse”.

In the Vilnius declarations, the German minister also reiterated Berlin’s commitment to strengthening NATO’s eastern flank.

“We have heard the threats from Russia to Lithuania, which was applying European sanctions on the border with Kaliningrad. They are not the first threats, and we must take them seriously and be prepared”, she said, reinforcing: “We are on the side of our allies”.

Lithuania borders the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad, as well as Belarus, an ally of Russia.

Germany sent its first troops to Lithuania in 2017 and, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, agreed to increase its mission in Lithuania.

On Friday, Lambrecht opened a permanent German command center in Lithuania.

At the time, he said the center would help move a NATO brigade, comprising 3,500 to 5,000 troops, to Lithuania within 10 days if necessary.

There are currently around 1600 NATO soldiers stationed in Lithuania.

“Lithuania’s security is Germany’s security. It is to this pledge of common security that we are committing ourselves today,” Lambrecht said at the ceremony at the Rukla military base.