New Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia kills at least 13 civilians







At least 13 died and 60 were injured in attacks.

A Russian missile attack in a residential area of ​​Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, left at least 13 dead and 60 injured on Sunday, 9, regional police said through their social media.

Hours earlier, the Kiev government had reported 17 casualties, but revised the official figures.

Still according to the authorities, there are children among those who died and also among the injured. In all, nine S-300 and X-22 missiles are said to have fallen in residential neighborhoods of the city in southern Ukraine, part of which was unilaterally annexed by Moscow last week.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said those responsible for the bombing “must be held accountable for their actions”.

“Absolute pettiness. Absolute evil. Savages and terrorists. From the person who gave the orders to the person who carried them out: they will be the ones who will take responsibility,” said the president.

The homonymous region of Zaporizhzhia has seen intense fighting for weeks, with the Russians controlling part of civilian areas. The Moscow government has yet to comment.

