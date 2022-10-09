New WhatsApp feature lets you save temporary messages

The users of Whatsapp in beta have noticed a new update recently. The app received a tab that allows you to find temporary messages previously saved in groups. The information was released by the WABetaInfo website, known for sharing news involving this version of WhatsApp. Read the full article and learn more about the new whatsapp update.

What are temporary WhatsApp messages like?

Temporary messages are an optional feature that you can enable for more privacy in your app. When you use this function, you can choose whether messages disappear after 24 hours, 7 days, or up to 90 days.

The latest setting only affects new messages in the conversation. You can enable temp messages for all conversations or just some specific ones. Messages sent or received before enabling this setting are not affected.

Temporary messages are being saved

The change that users have discovered is very simple. That is, whenever the user chooses to save a temporary message in the group, it must be in this new window. Remembering that the tested version is 2.22.21.12 for Android systems.

The window, named “Kept Messages”, appears in the group’s settings, showing that only administrators can save messages, although anyone in the group can view them. In this way, messages saved temporarily are converted to normal messages almost automatically.

However, another aspect of this new update is that it doesn’t have the option to favorite chat messages. That’s because WhatsApp does not allow you to mark temporary messages as favorites, that is, those that have a little star next to them.

company positioning

WhatsApp’s stance is that the new tool can help users who send important messages in temporary mode, allowing messages to remain. This will prevent the message from disappearing so that it remains in the chat even after it expires.

At the moment, we don’t know when this update will reach the public with a stable version of the app. So far, WhatsApp has not commented on this change to temporary messages. In addition, it is worth remembering that not all beta versions are officially released by the company.