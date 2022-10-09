New WhatsApp makes Brazilians anxious; see the reason

As usual, the Whatsapp made one more update to your app. The novelty of the time is related to the layout of the home page. In short, the position of icons is different within the messaging platform.

WhatsApp home icons change

At first, the most apparent change is the position of the camera button, previously located in the center of the toolbar. Now the icon is positioned in the upper right corner, right next to the button to start a new conversation.

Reportedly, this change is also related to the new communities, which should be located on the bottom bar. However, both novelties are still in the testing phase and were advanced by the WABetaInfo website.

More time to delete messages on WhatsApp

Currently, the time allowed for the message to be deleted for everyone is 1 hour, 8 minutes and 16 seconds. However, with the change, this time can be increased to 60 hours.

The new feature can be a big disadvantage for those who take a long time to respond to messages in the app, as if the sender decides to delete the text, audio or image message, the recipient will no longer have access to the content.

The “delete for everyone” feature was launched in the year 2017. However, when launched, the deadline for the message to be deleted from the conversation for everyone was 7 minutes. Seeing the need to increase the time, the Whatsapp launched a longer deadline, which is the current one, of almost 1 hour and 10 minutes.

The new tool does not yet have a release date, however, it is already being tested.

React to messages with any emoji

In addition to the current emojis available to react to messages, Meta intends to release all the others in the catalog. Therefore, users of the app will soon be able to react to messages using all the ‘little faces’ available.

According to the specialized website, WABetaInfo, users of versions 2.22.15.6 and 2.22.15.7 of the beta version for Android can now use the new feature. It is worth mentioning that the beta version 22.14.0.71 for iOS also already has the novelty.

If the tests pass, it will be possible to react to messages using any emoji in the stable version of Whatsapp.

In practice, when reacting to a message, the user will have the complete list of emojis available on the platform. This is a request from the messenger users themselves who are looking for more freedom in conversations.

Although it is in the development and testing phase, there is still no prediction of when it will be released. However, once launched, the new option will be released for all versions of WhatsApp (Desktop, Android and iOS).