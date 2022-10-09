NGO says 185 people were killed in protests in Iran; 19 of them would be children or teenagers | World

The NGO Iran Human Rights says it received, until October 8, information about at least 185 deaths in protests in Iran. Nineteen of those victims would be children or teenagers – the organization says it seeks documents to verify all ages.

Since September 16, Iran has been rocked by protests and intense government crackdowns. The acts follow the death of a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish girl, who was allegedly beaten during prison for the “inappropriate use” of the hijab, the Islamic headscarf. Iran claims that Mahsa Amini died of illness and not violently.

According to the British newspaper “The Guardian”, children have been arrested inside schools by Iranian security forces. In Kurdistan, the region where Mahsa was born, schools were reportedly closed.

The NGO Iran Human Rights advocates that those responsible for the deaths be held accountable by the international community for crimes against humanity.

In turn, Iran accuses foreign countries of fueling the protests, including the United States.

On Saturday night, acts took place in several cities across the country, including Tehran, with solidarity mobilizations abroad. According to Iranian analyst Omid Memarian, a video showed protesters in Tehran shouting “death to the dictator”.

Elsewhere, students chanted “Woman, life, freedom” in Saqez, Mahsa Amini’s hometown in Kurdistan province, and marched waving their scarves over their heads.

According to images circulating online verified by AFP, a large banner placed on a viaduct in central Tehran read: “We are no longer afraid. We will fight.”

On Saturday night, two members of the security forces were killed during the demonstrations, one in Tehran “by an armed mob” and the other in Sanandaj, the capital of Kurdistan, according to the official IRNA news agency.

The agency confirmed protests in several cities, where protesters threw Molotov cocktails at mosques, Basidji centers, paramilitary militias and imams’ offices. “In Tehran, police used tear gas to disperse the crowd,” he said, adding that protesters “burned and damaged public property, including a police station and garbage cans.”

On Friday, Iranian authorities claimed that Mahsa Amini died of illness and not “beating”. But the girl’s father, Amjad Amini, who said his daughter was in good health before her arrest, rejected the medical report in an interview with Iran International, a Persian-language television channel based in London. “I saw with my own eyes that blood was running from Mahsa’s ears and neck,” he said.

Activists and NGOs allege that she was wounded in the head while being detained.