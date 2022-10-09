‘No, Don’t Look’: Jordan Peele’s Sideways Journey

A cowboy movie. But he’s a black man, wearing an orange sweatshirt and cap. He raises his horses to work in movies. One day, out of nowhere, a strong wind throws objects from the sky, a family tragedy occurs. The black cowboy sells his horses to the cowboy of Asian descent, who was also a famous child star – until he came across a traumatic event involving a chimpanzee in outbreak.

Back at the ranch, the cowboy, who wears orange-hued clothes and seems constantly grumpy, comes across a spaceship. His sister thinks that a good way to make money (besides fame) is to try to register the UFO sighting, and for that, they buy equipment at an electronics store. They end up meeting the IT geek, the local cashier who will install the cameras at the ranch. The stakes increase, so do the risks and whoever joins them is a renowned photographer and documentary filmmaker. The former child star cowboy decides to try a dialogue with extraterrestrial beings and things don’t go as expected. At the ranch, the time has come.

It’s all or nothing. It’s “No, Don’t Look,” Jordan Peele delivering a perfect movie-show.

“The myth that only certain stories make a great movie is gone. I wanted to write this movie without worrying about whether it would be possible to do it.”pointed out Peele in one of the film’s publicity featurettes, the third after “Run” and “We”. And thinking about the continuity/uniqueness of the work of the American filmmaker, in “No, Don’t Look”, he uses yet another biblical quote, moving from Jeremiah 11:11 in “Us” to Nahum 3:6. She is almost literal about the events that cross the screen at 2:10 am: “I will cast filth on you, I will treat you with contempt, and I will make you a spectacle.”

From the micro, ghostly and philosophically ambitious way that Apichatpong Weerasethakul deals with the mysteries of the universe in “Memory”, we move to the shades that reverberate in super recognizable genres of cinema – western, space horror, monster movie. Here in macro format, woven into (more) a script by Jordan Peele that deserves to be studied; translated into an aesthetic boldness and, at the same time, based on a powerful and unique story about the spectacularization of life.

a story of imagination

Agua Dulce in California is the location and common world of the plot of “No, Don’t Look” except for the opening sequence: in a movie studio, Keke Palmer as Emerald Haywood delivers a (already memorable) monologue about the Haywood family legacy and its importance in the history of cinema. Edward Muybridge, photographer who produced a series of animated images entitled Sallie Gardner in “Movement” (1878), with the horse being ridden by a black jockey, a great-grandfather named Haywood who became a horse breeder.

The film’s premise – the addiction to spectacle, to fame, the need to have a moment of wonder and rapture under the spotlight – penetrates the fable proposed by the filmmaker, in a cautionary tale, but with a lot of malice and humor. The return of Daniel Kaluuya and his star quality are a factor that elevates the film further. He’s OJ Haywood, Em’s older brother who was put in charge of running the family business, the Haywood Ranch and their movie star horses.

The social, but also racial, criticism is in “No, Não Olha”. After all, Peele makes personal films even when it comes to fantastic fiction, bringing a contrast and a transparency correlated to contemporary reality. When he chooses the movie poster “One for God, One for the Devil” (1972) to plaster one of the walls of the office on the ranch, makes a subtle but important statement – ​​this would be one of the first films with two black cowboys, played by Sidney Poitier (also director of the film) and Harry Belafonte.

“Black Panther” being the milestone that it was in terms of cultural diversity with Ryan Coogler directing a billionaire production opened the floodgates in addition to Jordan Peele’s talent so that Universal Pictures had a pharaonic budget for this film – which has a white person as a supporting, and look there. Peele wrote the script thinking of creating a show that would capture the interest and imagination of audiences, at a time when he was wondering if there would be a future for cinema or even audiences, back at the beginning of the pandemic.

The jokes with sitcoms (something very similar to the filmmaker’s trajectory, who had his own, “Key & Peele”, completed in 2015), with the comedy show Saturday Night Live and other pop culture jokes remain inspired. The craftsmanship, the boldness of the narrative harmoniously compose the picture, lending “No, Não Olha” more than the air of a cinematic nightmare with addictive intertextualities. A “blockbuster dimension with the majesty of an art film”.

“No, Não Olha” brings a greater scale in terms of production and also in terms of narrative complexity. The unusual place, the semi-isolated ranch and its surroundings, like Jupiter’s Claim theme park, are under the surveillance of a cloud that doesn’t move. And the special effects are just as spectacular – yet sometimes simple and ingenious when the frame frames the UFO interior. The insidious presence of the being, extraterrestrial and sentient, has parallels with classic B sci-fi like “The Killer Bubble” (1958), “Alien – The 8th Passenger” (1979) and preferably “The Riddle of the Other World” (1982).

deference and inference

The most obvious connection from within the “No, Don’t Look” wrapper would be to horror films. Steven Spielberg and M. Night Shyamalan, but the predecessors didn’t dare as much as Peele. This is due to the demonstration of how certain filmmakers today feel more need and security to expand, to go beyond the classic film norm. And Peele, in fact, only manages to break, subvert this conventional structure after two very good films, being able now to make a work where not everything that is superimposed in the dramatic chain has its secret revealed (thankfully!), amplifying the artistic resonance of the work. .

Legendary, Hoyte Van Hoytema (“Is it over there”, “Spectre”“Ad Astra”) photographed and embraced Peele’s imagery in the absurd visual compositions of “No, Não Olha”. The imagery, represented by what is seen, understood and absorbed throughout the experience of spectatorship, is catapulted in the IMAX, which penetrates deep into the overly clear and dusty days and into the bluish and mysterious nights. The symbolic is also in the color palette, including OJ’s and Em’s robes.

From misshapen faces to visitors from other planets, B-movies are heavily celebrated in every frame of “No, Don’t Look”. In addition to the horses, which are not only characters but also help to tell the plot, becoming triggers for each new dramatic sequence.

Nicholas Monsour – who had previously worked with Peele on “Us” – connects the links in the history of the horses, the Jupe and Gordy show and the increasingly intense events at the ranch that escalate to the great confrontation/recording, in a montage that sets a rhythm of grandiloquence and reverberation from the premise until the final minute.

riding around

And the fine tuning in the way in which the layers of sounds and the black musicality are interspersed with recurring elements in cinematographic genres (the harmonica in the western, the synthesizer in the special-themed films) by the great Michael Abels is spectacular, still yielding a moment of contemplation. with Keke Palmer dancing “Walk on by” in the voice of Dionne Warwick and arrangement by conductor Burt Bacharach. And tributes are due, as in the climactic tracks “Wishing Well” and “Nope” – evoking tracks from Ennio morricone for films by Sergio Leone.

The camera looks, watches, records and dives into what is hidden. It’s the bottom of the well seen from space, ready to release the shutter. Subliminal and subliminal, the cinema’s eye is mimicked both in the cameras that the charismatic Angel Torres (Brandon Perea) installs and looks at and in the persona of the filmmaker and photographer – curiously fascinated by the brutality of the animal world – Antlers Holst (Michael Wincott) who joins the troupe of UFO hunters. And yet in the eyewitness testimony of Rick Park, better known as Jupe (Steven Yeun) who has imprinted a macabre image in his memory, but has not stopped him from turning it into a source of income.

The events of the Rick and the Monkey Gordy sitcom serve more as a foreshadowing than part of the intricate plot about spectacularization combined with ambition and predatory instinct (human or extraterrestrial).

For Peele, the film is like a cavalcade, an adventure that translates from the devotion to the cinematic spectacle that are films like “The Wizard of Oz”, “King Kong” and “Jurassic Park”. It is also worth mentioning other films – anime, in this case – that the filmmaker loves: “Akira”, by Katsuhiro Otomo, when Em slides on the motorcycle running away from the Jeans Jacket; or the transmutation and evolutionary form that makes the monster, the thing that came from space, a close relative of Zaruel, one of the angels, the divine creatures of Adam that create chaos on Hideaki Anno’s “Earth in Neon Genesis Evangelion”.

devotion to the craft

The impossible filming in magical light, which enshrines the arc of the somnambulist character antlers Holst in a world of fast, recurring and disposable images – or immortalized in the virtual world, as a meme – is unified in the filmic discourse of “No, Não Olha” with the devoted commitment that peel has in his work as a filmmaker. The spectacle of great proportions, the adventure that snatches the audience, which brings euphoria and enchantment, is materialized in this “tour de force” film, a true feat of a modern and disruptive – albeit ironically dreamy – author.