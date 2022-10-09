Offer: iPhone 12 (64GB) 25% off

O iPhone 12 It is currently Apple’s “cheapest” smartphone with a more modern design. It has Face ID, the A14 Bionic chip and a dual camera system (with wide-angle and ultra-wide lenses), and it’s ready to use 5G networks.

Well if you are after this model, today we are bringing you a very good offer. THE amazon is selling the version of 64GBin red — part of the (PRODUCT)RED campaign, for BRL 4,258.

If we take into account that the listed price of this model here in Brazil is R$5,699, we are facing a discount of 25%. It is worth noting that this amount can still be paid in up to 10 installments on credit cards.

For those who prefer to pay in cash, this price drops to BRL 3,832.20that is, a discount of 25% in relation to the spot price of Apple, of R$5,129.10.

All discounts from promotions published by MacMagazine are calculated based on suggested prices by Apple or other manufacturers. It may be that a particular product is commonly found for lower prices in retail chains, but our basis of comparison is always on top of the official tables.

