Olivia Wilde Denies Florence Pugh Helped Directing Don’t Worry Honey

However, the filmmaker denies the information.

The psychological drama from Warner Bros, which will open in theaters on September 23, is marked from the beginning by several controversies behind the scenes. Wilde and Pugh have already had disagreements and now speculation is that Florence also has a role in directing the film.

“I don’t think they usually give us women the benefit of the doubt. Florence did the job I hired her to do, and she did it perfectly. She impressed me. Every day I looked up to her and we worked really well together,” Wilde said in an interview with Vanity Fair.

The filmmaker praised Florence and said that whenever a woman is in power, there will be criticism.

“It’s ironic that now, with my second film – which is again about the incredible power of women, what we are capable of when we come together and how easy it is to take power from a woman by using other women to judge and shame men – we talk about that,” said the director.

Olivia Wilde, 38, is in a relationship with singer and actor Harry Styles, 28. She was once married to the actor Jason Sudeikis, with whom he has two children. One of the reasons for disagreement between her and Florence is that the actress did not “approve” of the relationship, which would have started when Olivia was still married.

During the interview, Olivia also said that “the idea that I have five seconds a day to distract myself with anything is laughable. I got to sets before everyone else. I left there after everyone else. And it was a dream. It’s not like this job isn’t pleasant. It was just all-encompassing,” she added.

Check out some work by Olivia Wilde

Actress and director Olivia Wilde has also been in charge of the film. Outstanding (2019). She also acted in Tron: The Legacy (2010), The Incredible Wizard Burt Wonderstone (2013), reborn from hell (2015) and Cowboys & Aliens (2011).

“I’ve made 5,000 times more shitty movies than you. I’ve been in some really bad ones, and now I think, ‘I did this to learn all the cautionary stories that would help me define myself as a director: how am I ever going to speak to a crew, how am I ever going to speak to actors, how am I ever going to schedule a movie.’ All this comes from these bad experiences,” said the artist.

