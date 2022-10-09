“One of the greatest in Flamengo…”

Flamengo lives magic times in the last years. The second consecutive continental final, the third in four years, is proof that the Club is really in another level. One of the protagonists of this story that moves the red-blacks is the striker Bruno Henrique, author of bids that excite the stands, whether on or off the field. The striker represented a major downfall for the team this season for a right knee ligament injury.

After being away from the fields for more than three months, BH27 still had to undergo surgery in the region, which kept the Return forecast for 10 or 12 months. One of the idols of the current flamengo generation, Bruno Henrique’s weight is also felt within the cast. In an interview with Esporte Espetacular, on TV Globo, Gabigol said that the Libertadores final will be dedicated to his friendO. The top scorer of the 2019 continental title still recalled the contact he had with Bruno in hiring his companion.

“Bruno Henrique is one of the greatest players in Flamengo’s history. This final is dedicated to him. He’s a guy I love to play with. I arrived a little early and was bothering him to come too (laughs)”recalls Gabigol.

Also during the conversation with Globo, Gabriel spoke of the identification with Flamengo. According to him, there is an identification between the stands of Maracanã and shirt 9, who declares himself a supporter of Rubro-Negro. Gabi argues that the spontaneity of him helps with that the Nation has even more affection for the attacker.

“It is a very respectful relationship. I will always say what I think, demonstrate what I think and what I think, so I believe they see the truth in me. Maybe that’s why we have such a great connection. I see myself in them. Whenever I go to see Flamengo play and I’m away, I suffer maybe more than they do, I sing more than they do. It’s a really beautiful connection and I hope it lasts a long time.”explains Gabriel Barbosa.