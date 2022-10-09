Pager returned? Meet the Satellite Communicator for Emergency | Telephony

Considered the grandfather of smartphones, the pager was successful in the 1990s for allowing text messages to be sent at a time when it was difficult to talk to people. In 2022, similar equipment has just gained a new generation: the satellite communicator for emergency situations. The product is aimed at the adventurous public and even has a physical “SOS” button.

In the latest version, the device made by Garmin has a battery life of up to 28 days and can come in contact with water. In the following lines, learn about the details of inReach Messenger, which costs US$ 300 in the United States, equivalent to R$ 1,625.

inReach Messenger can use satellite connection — Photo: Disclosure / Garmin

What is inReach Messenger?

The product is mainly aimed at the public that makes trails and climbs — Photo: Disclosure/Garmin

Garmin’s inReach Messenger is a satellite communicator that allows users to send and receive text messages outside of cellular coverage. In practice, the product must be specifically sought out to the public that seeks these needs.

The new version of the device from Garmin brings a look very similar to smart watches without the bracelets. In fact, the main difference between the devices is the possibility of sending and receiving text messages without having to pair it with a smartphone. While in the case of smartwatches, the user necessarily needs to pair the device.

The device weighs 113.9 grams — Photo: Disclosure / Garmin

In terms of design, the inReach Mini and Mini 2 models are the manufacturer’s first satellite communication devices. Although the devices are compact, they feature a huge external antenna. The new version, in turn, gained a much more minimalist aesthetic by eliminating the prop.

The accessory features a transflective MIP (pixel memory) LCD screen, which feature improves the readability of the display of standard functions such as tide graph, moon data, high and low tides and sunrise and sunset times. . The display has a resolution of 160 x 68 pixels. As for dimensions, the device measures 7.8 x 6.4 x 2.3 cm and weighs 113.9 grams.

The accessory works in conjunction with the Garmin Messenger app — Photo: Disclosure/Garmin

Although not mandatory, the user can pair inReach Messenger with the mobile. In this case, it will work in sync with the Garmin Messenger application, in which it offers other features such as automatically choosing the best connectivity option between Wi-Fi, cellular or satellite to send your SOS message.

In general, messages are received by the Garmin International Emergency Response Coordination Center, which is open 24/7. The device is very objective and has the SOS button located on the body of the product, which should allow you to quickly communicate an SOS in the event of an accident.

Other devices on the market are also starting to offer the feature with the option of satellite communication, as is the case with the new generation of iPhones. According to Apple, the iPhone 14 can connect to a satellite and send the message in less than 15 seconds. It is worth mentioning that the service will only be available in the US and Canada and for the first two years it will not be charged.

Another feature that stands out in the device is the possibility of it serving as a portable charger. In practice, this feature allows you to use “Safe Charging”, which works when the user’s smartphone battery runs out. The user can connect to inReach Messenger with enough charge to send personalized test messages from the Garmin Messenger app.

SOS button activates the company's Central to help in an emergency — Photo: Disclosure / Garmin

As for the datasheet, inReach Messenger features the powerful battery, which promises to provide up to 28 days of battery life in default settings. Garmin comes standard with the IPX7-certified accessory, which allows support for accidental exposure to water up to 1 meter for up to 30 minutes.

It is essential to point out that the Garmin device is only the first purchase, as inReach Messenger works based on a subscription system. The cheapest amount charged by the manufacturer costs US$ 15 per month, which corresponds to R$ 80. If the user wishes, he has the alternative of more expensive and complete packages, with unlimited text messages and very short tracking intervals – from 2 minutes. This service can cost US$ 65, something around R$ 360.

In the American market, the accessory is available for purchase for US$ 300, which would give approximately R$ 1,625 in direct conversion and without taxes. The company Poparts, which acts as a representative of Garmin in Brazil, confirmed to the TechTudo that inReach Messenger should arrive in the country in early 2023, after going through Anatel’s approval and import process.