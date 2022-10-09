Palmeiras can give “discount” to negotiate low striker with Abel

Credit: Cesar Greco – Palmeiras

Reserve at Palmeiras, Wesley can leave Palmeiras after the season ends. According to journalist Jorge Nicola, in his blog on Yahoo Esportes, Cruzeiro and Grupo City showed interest in the striker. Thus, in the case of the buyer of SAF do Bahia, a new approach must be made, as other offers have taken place in the past. Previously, Palmeiras refused 8 million euros, in view of the price of 10 million euros that was not changed.

Now, according to Nicola, there is a great chance that Grupo City will downplay the proposal. That’s because Wesley was devalued due to his performance on the field throughout 2022. In this scenario, Leila Pereira’s management would be forced to grant a “discount”, which is why the agreement has the possibility of being closed at 6 million euros (R $30.7 million).

“Cruzeiro and Bahia showed interest. It is very difficult for the agreement with Cruzeiro to happen because Raposa will not have the money to invest. The City Group, on the other hand, can get Wesley to be hired for 6 million euros, which is what is speculated in the market that Palmeiras agrees to do business”, said the journalist.

Film repeated in Palmeiras?

In the current season, Palmeiras negotiated Gabriel Veron with Porto and pocketed 8.250 million euros for the transfer. Criticized for releasing the youngster for a value below the termination fine, Leila Pereira assured that she was not able to demand more money, something that has a chance of repeating itself with Wesley, who has not even left the bench in the last five games of Verdão.

“If it could have been sold for more, you can be absolutely sure it would have been sold. It would never harm a Palmeiras asset. Veron sold for its price today. That football is today. What was two and a half years ago, my dear, I was 20 years old, I’m not anymore. What matters is today, I win the championship today, sell it today. If in the past he was worth more, he was not for sale. That’s his value. A year or two from now, it could be another. We have to evaluate the current market”highlighted.