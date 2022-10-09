Palmeiras caution and marketing potential: the other side of Endrick’s debut

After all the expectations and requests from the crowd, striker Endrick, 16-year-old jewel of Palmeiras, made his professional debut against Coritiba, in a 4-0 victory, Brazilian. Thus, he became the youngest player to take the field for the club. Before this great moment, Verdão took all the care not to “burn it”.

> Remember the invincibility of Palmeiras away from home in the Brasileirão

> See classification and simulator of the Brasileirão-2022 by clicking here

Treated as one of the biggest promises in Brazilian football today, the striker had been listed in Alviverde’s last three games, against Santos, at Allianz Parque, Atlético-MG and Botafogo, both away from home, but had not entered the field.

This season, the player had a lot of prominence in the competitions of the basic categories. In the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior, in addition to the unprecedented title won, Endrick ended the tournament as the team’s top scorer, with six goals scored. Recently, he also scored in the decision of the under-20 Brasileirão, at Neo Química Arena, which guaranteed another cup for the club against arch-rivals Corinthians.

In the face of all these achievements and performance at the base, at only 16 years old, the fans’ desire to see him play in the main team has only grown in recent weeks. Although the fans were very excited, Palmeiras’ coaching staff had been careful not to skip stages. Until the right moment for the debut came.

– He worked hard to have the opportunity, we have definite plans for each situation and in this plan Endrick is in or not. We couldn’t guess, but the opportunity arose – said João Martins, Verdão’s assistant, in a press conference.

As Abel Ferreira was suspended for having taken the third yellow card in the previous match against Botafogo, it was Martins who promoted the debut of the jewel. Endrick came on in the 23rd minute of the second half, when Palmeiras was already winning 3-0, had two chances to score and participated well in the game.

In the view of Júnior Chávare, a football manager with experience in attracting and training players in clubs such as São Paulo, Grêmio and Atlético-MG, in these cases it is important to hear the cry of the crowd. However, it is necessary that the technical commission, together with the board, be careful not to let go of strategic decisions.

– Endrick is in a process of maturing and getting along with the main cast. At times the performance will not be as expected and this kind of oscillation is perfectly natural for young people, so imagine for a 16 year old boy. Now, at Palmeiras you can see a clear planning, from a club that knows very well how to do it, where to do it and when to do it – said the manager.

Fábio Wolff, responsible for managing Endrick’s image and specialist in sports marketing, also points out the young man’s potential beyond the pitch after his professional debut.

– He is the youngest player to close a sponsorship partnership, which says a lot. For his age, his posture is already very mature, something unusual to see, even more so with a generation like today, which can’t stay without looking at social networks – opined the Wolff Sports executive.

Because of this highlight, the striker already arouses interest from clubs in Europe. According to Spanish newspaper Sport, Barcelona made a first move to sign him. With a contract renewed until June 2025, the striker’s release clause is in the region of 60 million euros. In addition, the young revelation can act abroad only from 2024, when he turns 18.