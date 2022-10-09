Palmeiras owes Leila Pereira a millionaire sum; see values

Credit: Cesar Greco – Ag. palm trees

Responsible for the maximum in the Executive of Palmeiras, president Leila Pereira has accumulated good results in her first years of management at the São Paulo club. A successful businesswoman, the representative used part of her money to invest heavily in alviverde. Currently, Verdão’s debt to its president is R$ 84.3 million, as pointed out in the latest balance sheet, revealed in August of this year.

According to information from the “ge”, the amount that Palmeiras still has to pay to Leila Pereira is linked to the investment made by the company in the acquisition of athletes, especially in the first years of the partnership, when the businesswoman began to work behind the scenes of the club as a sponsor, in 2015.

The debt figures Palmeiras with Leila have already surpassed the mark of R$ 170 million, with debt recognized by the club and approved by the Deliberative Council in 2018. In an event held recently to announce the new sponsor, Cimed, Leila Pereira returned talking about the topic.

“The debt is being paid by football and its income from men’s… At no time did Crefisa offer a loan. Palmeiras who asked and this was very clear, would be paid with the sale of players or two years if it was not sold. And that is what is happening”, said the representative of Verdão.

The club has paid off part of the debt with the representative through the sale of players hired with a contribution from Crefisa, such as Borja, Vitor Hugo, Bruno Henrique and Thiago Santos, as well as the loan of Dudu to Greek football. In the current season, the definitive sale of Borja served as a debt relief.

In 2022, faced with the need to reinforce Abel Ferreira’s squad, Palmeiras had to advance the revenues from Crefisa and FAM that would be paid between July this year until June 2023, to hire. The club anticipated R$ 65 million.