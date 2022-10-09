Pebbles, world’s oldest dog, dies at 22 – 10/07/2022 – Bom Pra Cachorro

Pebbles, the world’s oldest dog, died on Monday at the age of 22.

A toy fox terrier, the dog was born on Long Island, New York, and lived in Taylors, South Carolina, where she died of natural causes, Guinness World Records reported on Wednesday.

“Pebbles, the world’s oldest dog, sadly passed away naturally and peacefully at home and surrounded by his family,” his owners wrote on Instagram. She would have turned 23 in March 2023.

Pebbles was named the world’s oldest dog last May, shortly after the chihuahua TobyKeith took the title – the feat was proven on March 16, when the puppy, who lives in the United States, turned 21 years and 66 days old.

Pebbles’ tutors then realized that she could break the record and appealed.

“She was a once-in-a-lifetime companion, and it was an honor to have been blessed to have her as a pet and family member,” wrote Julie, her owner, according to Guinness.

She also says that the secret of longevity was the love and attention dedicated to Pebbles. In 2012, her vet added cat food to her diet, and on special occasions, she was given treats — like ribs.





Follow Good For Dog on TwitterInstagram and Facebook