Philosopher Bruno Latour, figure of ecological thought, dies | Pop & Art

French philosopher and sociologist Bruno Latour, an emblematic figure in the world of ideas and environmental thinking, died in the early hours of Sunday (9) in Paris, at the age of 75, according to his editor.

“Éditions La Découverte received with regret the news of the death of Bruno Latour this evening in Paris. All our thoughts are with his family,” the editor wrote in a statement sent to AFP.

The works of this intellectual, read and praised abroad, were translated into Portuguese. In 2018, the New York Times called him “the most famous and misunderstood of French philosophers”.

After the death, French President Emmanuel Macron praised on Twitter “a humanist and plural spirit, recognized throughout the world before being recognized in France”.

Latour was born on June 22, 1947 to a family of wine merchants in Beaune, in east-central France. He majored in philosophy and anthropology. He taught at engineering schools in France, but also abroad, mainly in Germany and the United States, where he was a visiting professor at Harvard.

He was one of the first intellectuals to realize the importance of ecological thinking. The intellectual was interested in management and research organization issues and, in general, in the way society produces values ​​and truths.

He was recognized mainly in the Anglo-Saxon world and several of his works were published for the first time in English. His body of work received the Holberg Prize in 2013 and the Kyoto Prize in 2021.

He was considered “creative, humorous and unpredictable”, according to the jury of the Holberg Prize for Social Sciences.

Among his works translated into Portuguese are: “Where I am: Lessons from confinement for the use of terrestrials” (2021); “Jubilation or the torments of religious discourse” (2020); “Politics of nature: how to associate science with democracy” (2018).

In 2021, he told AFP that climate change and the pandemic crisis revealed a struggle between “geosocial classes”. “Capitalism has dug its own grave. Now it’s about repairing it,” he said.

He summarized his work for the general public in some of his works and broadened his audience with essays on politics.

In an essay, he defended the hypothesis that “for fifty years we have not understood anything about political positions, if we do not give a central place to the climate issue and its denial”.

“It is as if a large part of the ruling classes had come to the conclusion that there would be no more space on Earth for them and the rest of its inhabitants. This would explain the explosion of inequalities, the degree of deregulation, criticism of globalization and, above all, the desperate desire to return to the old protections of the national state”, according to him.