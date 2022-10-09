Philosopher Bruno Latour, one of the leading names in contemporary ecological thought, dies

Continues after advertising

The French philosopher and anthropologist Bruno Latour, one of the main names in the creation of contemporary ecological thought, died this Sunday, 9, at the age of 75.

The information was confirmed by the publisher that publishes his books, La Decouverte. “The publishing house La Découverte received the news of the death of Bruno Latou with pain. All our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Latour, who was a philosopher and anthropologist, taught for years at the Parisian University of Sciences Po, where, among other things, he researched how man relates to his environment and how scientific thought is formulated.

For this reason, Latour was a reference for the new generations of environmentalists, politicians, researchers and artists who seek to solve the contemporary environmental crisis.

Unanimously considered one of the most important intellectuals of his generation, Latour focused on various topics, from French decolonization in Africa to the way researchers work in laboratories.

The works of this intellectual, read and praised abroad, were translated into Portuguese.

Bruno Latour is the author of works such as ‘Where to Land?’

In 2018, the New York Times described him as “the most famous and misunderstood of French philosophers”.

French President Emmanuel Macron praised on Twitter “a humanist and plural spirit, recognized throughout the world before being recognized in France”.

Life and work of Bruno Latour

Bruno Latour was born on June 22, 1947 to a family of wine merchants in Beaune, in east-central France.

He studied philosophy and anthropology. He then taught at engineering schools in France, but also abroad, mainly in Germany and the United States, where he was a visiting professor at Harvard.

He was one of the first intellectuals to realize the importance of ecological thinking.

However, he was recognized above all else in the Anglo-Saxon world and several of his works were first published in English.

His body of work received the Holberg Prize in 2013 and the Kyoto Prize in 2021.

He was considered “creative, humorous and unpredictable”, according to the jury of the Holberg Prize for Social Sciences.

The intellectual was interested, among others, in issues of management and organization of research and, in general, in the way in which society produces values ​​and truths.

Bruno Latour’s books in Portuguese

Among his works translated into Portuguese are: Where I am: Lessons on confinement for the use of terrestrials (Bazar do Tempo); Jubilo or the torments of religious discourse (Unesp); We’ve Never Been Modern (34); Where to land?: How to orient yourself politically in the Anthropocene (Time Bazaar); Reaggregating the Social. An Introduction to Actor-Network Theory (Edufba and Edusc); Facing Gaia: Eight Conferences on Nature in the Anthropocene (Ubu) and Politics of Nature: How to Associate Science with Democracy (Unesp).

In 2021, he told AFP that climate change and the pandemic crisis revealed a struggle between “geosocial classes”.

“Capitalism has dug its own grave. Now it’s about repairing it,” he said.

He summarized his work for the general public in some of his works and broadened his audience with essays on politics.

In an essay, he defended the hypothesis according to which “for 50 years we have not understood anything about political positions, if we do not give a central place to the climate issue and its denial”.

“It is as if a large part of the ruling classes had come to the conclusion that there would be no more space on Earth for them and the rest of its inhabitants. This would explain the explosion of inequalities, the degree of deregulation, criticism of globalization and, above all, the desperate desire to return to the old protections of the national state”, according to him.

He was one of the creators of the theory, new in sociology, of the “actor-network” that takes into account, in addition to humans, objects (or “non-humans”) and discourses, which are also considered “actors”. / WITH AFP