Player value leaks, Abel honored by FIFA and CBF change: last of Palmeiras

What a victory! Palmeiras thrashed Coritiba 4-0 and was very close to confirming another edition of the Brazilian Championship for its vast gallery of titles. There are only four wins left for Abel Ferreira’s team to explode with joy with the third trophy of the season.

Check out the main highlights of Palmeiras today!

Journalist leaks amount requested by Palmeiras by Danilo

It is not news to anyone that Danilo should be traded at the end of the season. The player has offers from some clubs, including Arsenal. According to Fabrizio Romano, a renowned sports journalist, Verdão will not negotiate the athlete for less than R$ 185 million.

He is one of the highlights of Brazilian football in 2022.

Abel Ferreira is honored in game

FIFA 2023 does not have Abel Ferreira working, but it has good mention of the winning coach. With some in-game achievements, the player takes the trophy “Cold Head, Warm Heart”. A clear allusion to the Palmeiras coach.

put it on the agenda

Atlético-GO x palm trees, scheduled for next Monday (10), has changed its time. The match was rescheduled to 18:00. Previously, the departure was scheduled for 18:30.

The CBF claimed that it had to make only one adjustment.