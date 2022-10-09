Police officers involved in Boca game brawl arrested in Argentina

The Argentine court ordered this Saturday (8) the arrest of two police officers involved in the widespread confusion in the game between Gimnasia and Boca Juniors, which ended with one death, hundreds of injuries and a cameraman hit with rubber bullets.

Juan Manuel Gorbarán, the security chief in charge of the operation, and police officer Nahuel Falcón, who shot Fernando Ribero, a cameraman for TyC Sports, at point-blank range, were removed from their posts and are being detained. While the first will be accused of “intentional damage”, the second will answer for “qualified injuries”.

The general confusion started even before the kick-off. According to local press reports, Gimnasia fans found the gates closed minutes before the start of the match and clashed with the police.

Police officers threw tear gas and rubber bullets, and the confusion ended up in the stands. That’s because the gas “invaded” the stadium and, around the 8th minute of the first half, the referee had to stop the game.

The players were taken to the locker rooms, and the lawn was used for immediate assistance to fans hit by the gas.

Amid the widespread confusion, a 57-year-old fan died. César Regueiro had a cardiac arrest and, while being taken to the hospital, did not survive. César was a supporter of Gimnasia La Plata and was even a professional football player.