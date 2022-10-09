Police series with Vikings actress gets first trailers







The American network ABC took advantage of the audience of the 2020 Emmy awards to promote “The Big Sky”, its main novelty of the season, with the exhibition of two different trailers that reveal the premiere date of the attraction.

Created by David E. Kelley (“Big Little Lies”), the series is based on “The Highway”, a book by CJ Box that opens a series of novels by the character Cassie Dewell.

In the rural thriller, private detective Cassie Dewell and ex-cop Jenny Hoyt team up on a search for two sisters who were kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote road in Montana. When they discover that these aren’t the only girls who have gone missing in the area, they race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

The production highlights Kylie Bunbury (“Eyes That Doom”) as Cassie and Katheryn Winnick (“Vikings”) as Jenny, in addition to Ryan Phillippe (“Shooter”) in the role of Cody Hoyt, the ex-husband of Winnick’s character, who also is an ex-cop and gets involved in the case because one of the missing girls is his son’s girlfriend. The cast also includes Natalie Alyn Lind (“The Gifted”), Brian Geraghty (“Briarpatch”), John Carroll Lynch (“Power Hunger”), Jesse James Keitel (“Forever Alone”), Valerie Mahaffey (“Dead to Me”). “), Jade Pettyjohn (“School of Rock”) and Dedee Pfeiffer (“Secret of the Lake”).

The first episode will be directed by filmmaker Paul McGuigan (“Victor Frankenstein”) and will premiere on November 17 in the US.

