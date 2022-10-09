Pope Francis canonizes two new saints | World

At mass this Sunday (9), at the Vatican, Pope Francis performed the rite of canonization of two blessed – the Italians John Baptist Scalabrini and Artemide Zatti were proclaimed saints.

The pope recalled current dramas, such as the migration crisis in Europe and the refugees from the war in Ukraine, when talking about Bishop Scalabrini, who founded two Congregations for the care of migrants, and about Zatti, who emigrated to Argentina, where he administered a missionary hospital.

Francis recalled that the formation of the Catholic Church is related to persecution and forced migration, and that it is the institution’s duty to be “an instrument of peace and communion among peoples”.

“At this moment, here in Europe, there is a migration that makes us suffer so much and pushes us to open our hearts: the migration of Ukrainians fleeing the war. Let us not forget today the martyred Ukraine! Scalabrini looked beyond, looked ahead , for a world and a Church without barriers, without foreigners”, said Pope Francis.

“For his part, Salesian Brother Artemide Zatti, with his bicycle, was a living example of gratitude: cured of tuberculosis, he dedicated his whole life to helping others, caring for the sick with love and tenderness. they saw him carry the dead body of one of his patients on his shoulders. Full of gratitude for everything he had received, he wanted to say his ‘thank you’, taking care of the wounds of others. Two examples!’, he continued.

Who are the new saints

Known as the “Father of Migrants”, John Baptist Scalabrini was born near Como, Italy, in 1839. He was ordained a priest in 1863, and served as a seminary professor and collaborator in parishes in the region. He was appointed Bishop of Piacenza at age 36.

To help thousands of Italian migrants leaving the country, he founded the Congregation of Missionaries of Saint Charles Borromeo, known today as the Scalabrinian Fathers. He also created the Saint Raphael Society, a lay movement at the service of migrants, and the Congregation of Missionaries of Saint Charles Borromeo, today of the Scalabrinian Sisters. These missionaries traveled to Brazil in the early 20th century to provide assistance to Italians who arrived here. Scalabrini died in 1905, aged 61.

Artemide Zatti was born in Borreto, Italy, in 1880. In his youth, he emigrated with his family to Argentina. He worked in a brick factory and attended a parish run by Salesians.