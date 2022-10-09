Predestined, about a mediumistic phenomenon, is the novelty on the screens – GAZ

Brazilian production gains prominence on movie screens today. The novelty on the national circuit is fateda film directed by Gustavo Fernandez, the same director of Globo’s telenovela Pantanal.
The drama tells the life and work of José Pedro de Freitas, better known as Ze Arigó, considered one of the greatest mediumistic phenomena of all time. The film is also showing at Cine Santa Cruz, in three times, in Room 1. Arigó was born in Congonhas do Campo, Minas Gerais, on October 18, 1922 (some say it was in 1921), and died in the same city on January 11, 1971.
The historical character caught the world’s attention between the 1950s and 1970s, when he received spiritual guidance from Chico Xavier, in order to better deal with his gift. Arigó was the first medium to embody the famous spirit of the German physician Dr. Fritz, killed in World War I. Criticized by people who said he was a charlatan, or a fraud, Arigó did not charge for his services, which forced his wife, Arlete, to support the family with her work as a seamstress.
In the film, Arigó is played by Danton Mello, and Arlete by Juliana Paes. The cast also includes Marcos Caruso, Alexandre Borges, Marco Ricca, Cássio Gabus Mendes, João Signorelli and James Faulkner. The basis for the script is the book Arigó and the spirit of Dr. Fritz, written by American journalist and writer John G. Fuller.
Check out the complete schedule, with rooms, sessions and times:
Schedule from 1st to 7/9
- PREDESTINED (PREDEINE)
- By Gustavo Fernandez. USA, 2022. With Danton Mello and Juliana Paes
- Genre: drama
- Indicative rating: 14 years
- Cine Santa Cruz – Room 1: 2:15 pm, 6:15 pm and 8:15 pm (2D)
- AFTER: AFTER THE PROMISE
- By Castille Landon. USA, 2022. With Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes-Tiffin
- Genre: Drama, Romance
- Indicative rating: 16 years
- Cine Santa Cruz – Room 2: 16 hours (2D, dub.)
- Cine Max Shopping – Room 2: 18:30 (2D, dub.)
- NO! DO NOT LOOK!
- By Jordan Peele. USA, 2022. With Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer
- Genre: Horror, Science Fiction, Thriller
- Indicative rating: 14 years
- Cine Santa Cruz – Room 2: 18 hours (2D, dub.); and 20:30 (2D, subtitled)
- THE LEGENDARY DOG WARRIOR
- By Rob Minkoff and Mark Moetsier. USA, 2022. With Samuel L. Jackson
- Genre: Animation, Comedy, Family
- Indicative rating: free
- Cine Santa Cruz – Room 2: 14 hours (2D, dub)
- DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO
- From Tetsuro Kodama. USA, 2022. With Masako Nozawa and Hiroshi Kamiya
- Genre: Action, Fantasy
- Parental Rating: 12 years
- Cine Santa Cruz – Room 1: 16:15 (2D, dubbed)
- Max Shopping – Room 2: 16:30 (2D, dubbed)
- EVIL TWIN
- By Taneli Mustonen. USA, 2022. With Teresa Palmer and Barbara Marten
- Genre: horror
- Indicative rating: 14 years
- Max Shopping – Room 2: 20:30 (2D, dubbed)
- DC SUPERPETS LEAGUE
- By Jared Stern. USA, 2022. With Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart
- Genre: adventure, action
- Indicative rating: free
- Cine Max Shopping – Room 2: 2:15 pm (2D, dubbed)
- MINIONS 2
- Genre: Animation, Children
- Indicative rating: free
- Cine Max Shopping – Room 1: 2:30 pm (3D, dubbed), until 9/6
