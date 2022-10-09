Project prohibits hiring hourly security guards with flexible working hours – News

10/07/2022 – 12:27

Disclosure / House of Representatives Igor Kannário, author of the proposal

Bill 2379/22 prohibits the hiring of security guards under the variable mobile shift regime, popularly known as “hourly”. The text is being analyzed by the Chamber of Deputies.

Author of the proposal, Deputy Igor Kannário (União-BA) understands that hiring by the hour and with flexible hours, according to the company’s work demand, ends up harming workers, who, according to him, face difficulties in scheduling for another work and to study.

“It is necessary to value the working conditions of security guards, preserving the possibility of their family life, leisure time, dedication to studies, etc. In this sense, setting a journey is an imperative without which any rationalization of existential time is impossible”, says the author.

The bill amends the Vigilante Law, which regulates security in financial establishments and in surveillance and valuables transportation companies.

Procedure

The proposal will be analyzed in conclusive character, by the Labor, Administration and Public Service commissions; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship.

Reporting – Murilo Souza

Editing – Rachel Librelon