Protests in Iran: Protesters hack state TV during live broadcast

Credit, IRINN photo caption, Scene of the interruption of state TV last Saturday, with messages addressed to the supreme leader of Iran

The live broadcast of Iranian state TV was interrupted last Saturday (8/10) by an apparent hacker invasion, aimed at the country’s supreme leader.

The news was replaced by an image of a mask, followed by a montage with a photo of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on fire.

The group behind the protest calls itself Adalat Ali, or “Ali’s justice”.

The hacking action comes after at least three people were shot dead during clashes between protesters and security forces. Iran has been experiencing a wave of protests since the death of young Mahsa Amini, who lost her life on September 16 in police custody after being arrested by the “morality police” for allegedly not wearing the Islamic headscarf correctly.

The wave of protests is unprecedented – not least because it did not stem from a single political or economic fact, but from an apparent broader dissatisfaction with the repression exercised by the Iranian state.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Protests in the country have spread, with a tough reaction from the security forces

Saturday’s news bulletin was interrupted around 9 pm (local time) with scenes that included Ali Khamenei with a target over his head, photos of Amini and three other women recently killed.

One of the captions read “join us and stand up”; another said “the blood of our youth is running from their paws”.

The interruption lasted a few seconds, until it was cut off.

Demonstrations like this of defiance against the Ayatollah are historically rare, and he maintains near-complete power over Iran. But since Amini’s death, dissent has been increasingly open.

Also on Saturday, videos spread on social media that appeared to show university students in Tehran shouting slogans against President Ebrahim Raisi, who was visiting the university.

Earlier, two people had been killed in Sanadaj, including a man shot inside his car after honking his horn in support of protesters. Videos shared online also show a woman unconscious after being shot in the neck in Mashhad.

Also in Sanadaj, a police officer told the state agency IRNA that a man had been killed by “counter-revolutionaries”.

Credit, EPA photo caption, Mahsa Amini’s death sparked unprecedented wave of protests in Iran

On Friday, Iran’s forensic medicine organization reported that Mahsa Amini died of multiple organ failure caused by brain hypoxia – not from blows to the head, as her family and protesters argue.

Civil rights groups say more than 150 people have been killed since the protests erupted on Sept. 17.