Protests in Iran: Protesters hack state TV during live broadcast

Scene of the interruption of state TV last Saturday

Credit, IRINN

photo caption,

Scene of the interruption of state TV last Saturday, with messages addressed to the supreme leader of Iran

The live broadcast of Iranian state TV was interrupted last Saturday (8/10) by an apparent hacker invasion, aimed at the country’s supreme leader.

The news was replaced by an image of a mask, followed by a montage with a photo of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on fire.

The group behind the protest calls itself Adalat Ali, or “Ali’s justice”.

The hacking action comes after at least three people were shot dead during clashes between protesters and security forces. Iran has been experiencing a wave of protests since the death of young Mahsa Amini, who lost her life on September 16 in police custody after being arrested by the “morality police” for allegedly not wearing the Islamic headscarf correctly.

