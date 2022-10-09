Punishment and Confusion: How Verstappen’s Bi Came In Japan – Formula 1 News

While his rivals skated among themselves, Max Verstappen followed imposingly towards the championship (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

The icing on the cake of a (negatively) unforgettable Japanese GP was the organizational mess made at the end of the race at Suzuka. When Max Verstappen crossed the finish line in first place this Sunday (9), Sergio Pérez and Charles Leclerc were fighting for 2nd place in the race. At the last chicane, the Monegasque escaped and cut a path, still staying ahead of the Mexican.

But, evidently, the Ferrari driver was punished in 5s for the illegal maneuver. ‘Checo’ rose to second place, Leclerc dropped to 3rd. And that’s exactly what made Verstappen become world champion – without anyone knowing. Without anyone explaining to the public. A memorable mess.

It was assumed that because the race at Suzuka was reduced due to heavy rain in the region, that points would be distributed according to the total percentage of the race. After what happened at Spa 2021, F1 changed its scoring system to incomplete races.

Max Verstappen won the F1 Japanese GP (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

As provided for by the FIA ​​(International Automobile Federation) regulations, if the race has only 50 to 75% of its planned laps completed, points are distributed to the first 10, in a reduced way (1st with 19, 2nd with 14 , 3rd with 12).

It was with that in mind that everyone approached the end of the race. In this scenario, therefore, Verstappen would not have been champion – with the Dutchman in 1st and Leclerc in 3rd, after the penalty, the Red Bull driver would have increased his lead in the Drivers’ Championship by another 7 points. To be a two-time world champion at Suzuka, Verstappen would need to open up another 8 points advantage for the Ferrari driver.

But there is a catch in the rule, which was not clearly explained to journalists, fans, teams and drivers, including. More precisely, in article 57 of the F1 sporting regulations. In it, the FIA ​​clarified – only after the end of the Japanese GP: reduced points only apply when a race is ended by a red flag. If not, regardless of whether the race was suspended at some point or not, full points are awarded.

Max Verstappen won his 12th race in 2022 and secured a double Formula 1 world championship (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

Precisely for all this confusion, the celebration of the title was completely anticlimactic. Verstappen granted the first interviews without even knowing he was champion. An atmosphere of disbelief took over when Johnny Herbert, the day’s official interviewer, informed the Dutchman of his feat.

Verstappen was so confused about the situation that, in the pre-podium room, when approached by a member of the FIA ​​staff – who asked the Dutchman to go to the special room, in celebration of the bi – the Red Bull driver retorted . “But I’m not world champion. Am I?”. Nobody knew what was happening.

And that’s how, with an absolute mess, Max Verstappen became a two-time Formula 1 world champion.

F1 2022 LIVE: VERSTAPPEN CHAMPION IN FIA’S VEXAME IN JAPAN | briefing

