Putin accuses Ukrainian secret service of Crimea bridge explosion

Kiev has not claimed responsibility, but its officials have made several ironic comments; Moscow says it is a terrorist act

AFP

Workers restore the tracks of the Kerch Bridge, which links Crimea to Russia



the president of Russia, Vladimir Putinaccused this Sunday, 9, the Ukrainian secret service of having provoked the strong explosion that yesterday damaged the bridge of Crimea and called the incident a “terrorist act” against important infrastructure. “The authors, the executors and the sponsors are the Ukrainian secret service,” Putin declared during a meeting with the head of the Russian Investigation Committee, according to a video broadcast by the Kremlin. “There is no doubt that this is a terrorist act to destroy Russian civilian infrastructure that is of decisive importance,” Putin added. A strong explosion, which Russian authorities attributed to a truck bomb, damaged the bridge over the Kerch strait in Crimea yesterday morning, which connects the peninsula annexed in 2014 with Russian territory, and through which trains and cars circulate. The Russian leader will meet with his Security Council on Monday, raising fears of an escalation in the war. An answer must be discussed.

Until now, Russia had not accused Kiev of the incident, which left three dead. THE Ukraine nor did it claim any responsibility, but its authorities made several ironic comments on the matter. “This is a terrorist act prepared by the Ukrainian secret service. The aim was to destroy a large civilian infrastructure that is very important to Russia,” Russian Investigative Committee head Alexander Bastrykin said today during the meeting with Putin. The bridge over the Kerch Strait, inaugurated in 2018 by the Russian leader, also facilitates the supply of Russian troops on Ukrainian territory. Kiev authorities, meanwhile, have made several threats of attacks on the bridge on previous occasions.

*With information from AFP