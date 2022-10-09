Putin Changes Troop Commander in Ukraine After Bridge Blast

A few hours after an explosion toppled the bridge connecting the Crimean peninsula to the Russian mainland, the government of Vladimir Putin decided to change the command of the forces involved in the invasion of Ukraine.

According to the American newspaper New York Times, General Sergei Surovikin of the Russian Air Force will take command of Russian forces in Ukraine. The move was announced by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu via a post on Russian messaging app Telegram.

“Army General Sergei Surovikin has been appointed commander of the troop group in the special military operation zone in Ukraine,” Shoigu wrote.

Until that moment, the Putin administration had not publicly announced the name of the commander of the special military operation – as Russia calls the invasion of Ukraine. However, British intelligence had found that the position was held until yesterday by General Alexander Dvornikov, according to Reuters.

The change in command comes at a time of fragility for Russian troops in Ukraine, with repeated setbacks at the front and growing internal pressure against the war.

Who is the new Russian commander? Surovikin, 55, has led Russia’s Air and Space Forces since 2017. According to the ministry’s website, he commanded a division of guards stationed in Chechnya in 2004 during Moscow’s war against Islamist rebels, and received a medal for its service in Syria in 2017.

Army General Sergei Surovikin, new commander of Russian forces in the Ukraine war Image: Disclosure / Ministry of Defense of Russia

He also fought in the Tajikistan civil war in the 1990s and the second Chechen war in the 2000s, according to the NYT.

Before being promoted, he flanked Russian troops’ southern flank on Ukrainian territory.

Russia under pressure. In recent weeks, a Ukrainian counteroffensive has regained thousands of kilometers of territory once held by Russian troops.

The defeats made Putin order the call of 300,000 reservists to act in the war effort. The move sparked a wave of protests in Russian cities and the mass flight of men of military age across borders with neighboring countries such as Finland and Kazakhstan.

Putin had earlier this week fired the commanders of two of Russia’s five military regions because of the losses.

More radical wings within Russian politics are increasing pressure on the country to use tactical nuclear weapons in the conflict with Ukraine. These types of weapons have a lower destructive power and are designed to destroy specific targets, such as military bases, ranks of armored vehicles or naval fleets.

Warheads with the greatest destructive power, such as those used by the United States in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, are called strategic nuclear weapons. This type of atomic bomb is capable of destroying entire cities.

Who blew up the bridge? The bridge hit by the explosions on Saturday connects Russian territory to the Crimean peninsula, which belonged to Ukraine but was annexed by Putin in 2014. The work was inaugurated in 2018, to consolidate Russia’s dominance over the region.

Officially, the Ukrainian government did not claim responsibility for the attack, but several officials in the country celebrated the bridge’s explosion on social media, including Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff, and Emine Dzheppar, the country’s deputy foreign minister. .

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the chief of staff, tweeted an image of the destroyed bridge with the words: “Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by Russia must be expelled.” He later released another message, however, suggesting that the Russians were behind the incident.

Ukraine’s postal service announced on Twitter and on its official website the release of a stamp commemorating the explosion. The stamp shows the characters Jack and Rose, protagonists of the movie Titanic, in front of the burning bridge.

How important is the bridge? Built in 2018 at a cost of $3.6 billion, the bridge is a symbol of the annexation of the Crimean peninsula by the Russian government.

After the start of the war in February, the work became the main supply route for Russian forces fighting to maintain captured territory in southern Ukraine.

Crimea has land links with Kherson, one of four Ukrainian provinces that Russia annexed in September after holding referendums that were not internationally recognized.