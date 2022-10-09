Putin puts ruthless general to lead Ukraine war after losing streak

Continues after advertising

The Ministry of Defense of Russia changed this Saturday, 8, the command of its troops in Ukraine. the general Sergei Surovkin will replace Alexander Dvornikov, who has been in office since April. Known for his reputation for ruthlessness and the brutality of his military operations, Surovikin is the target of Western sanctions and accusations of human rights violations. He is a veteran of military operations in Chechnya and Syria. Until then, he was responsible for the Kremlin campaign in southern Ukraine.

The exchange comes amid successive Russian defeats in southern and eastern Ukraine.. In recent weeks, a Ukrainian counter-offensive in the provinces of Kharkiv, Donetsk and Kherson forced the Russians to retreat and recaptured strategic cities like Liman, in the northeast of the country. In this Saturday, a car bomb attack attributed to the Ukrainian secret service destroyed a bridge in the Kerch Straitbetween Russia and the Crimean Peninsula, used by the Russian Armed Forces to resupply troops in combat in southern Ukraine.

Surovikin’s appointment to head the “special operation” in Ukraine – as Moscow refers to the war – is the second exchange of Russian high command in less than a month and the third since the conflict began. The first took place in April, when the Russians had to retreat from Kiev after failing to take the Ukrainian capital. The second, last month, was prompted by Ukrainian advances in Kharkiv.

The musical chairs also come amid mounting pressure from Putin’s more radical allies to respond to Ukrainian advances. Some of them, like the Chechen military leader Ramzan Kadirov, even suggested the use of tactical nuclear weapons against the Ukrainians.

Before Ukraine, General Surovikin had served in various capacities. He was in Chechnya in the early 2000s and led Russian forces in Syria, according to his biography on the Defense Ministry website and in state media.

Human Rights Watch said in 2020 that he was among military leaders who could have “command responsibility for violations” in Syria.

“For more than thirty years, Surovikin’s career has been marked by allegations of corruption and brutality,” Britain’s Defense Ministry said in June.

General Surovikin spent at least six months in prison after soldiers under his command killed three protesters in Moscow amid a failed August 1991 coup, but was eventually released without trial.

He also received a suspended sentence in 1995 for the illegal arms trade, according to a journal of the Jamestown Foundation, a conservative think tank in Washington, which added that the conviction was later overturned.

“In the army, Surovikin has a reputation for total cruelty,” the paper added. He was placed on a European Union sanctions list on February 23 – the day before Russia invaded Ukraine – and was listed as commander-in-chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

“As such, he is responsible for air operations in or to Ukraine,” the sanctions designation read. “He is therefore responsible for actively supporting and implementing actions and policies that undermine and threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, as well as stability or security in Ukraine.”

“Surovikin knows how to fight with bombers and missiles – that’s what he does,” General Kyrylo O. Budanov, head of Ukraine’s military intelligence service, said in June. NYT