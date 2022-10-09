Puyol apologizes for “joke” in response to Casillas’s gay tweet: ‘I made a mistake’

The Spanish player Carles Puyol took five hours to comment on the homophobic “joke” he posted on Twitter in response to a message from teammate Casillas, who claimed he was gay. The former goalkeeper spoke out stating that his account was hacked and apologized to the LGBT community. Now it was Puyol’s turn to retract.

I was wrong. Sorry for a clumsy joke without any bad intentions and absolutely out of place. I understand that you can have inherited sensitivities. All my respects and support for the LGTBIQA+ community — Carles Puyol (@Carles5puyol) October 9, 2022

“I made a mistake. I apologize for a bad joke with no ill intentions and out of place. I understand that it may have hurt sensitive points. All my respect and support for the LGBTQIA+ community”, wrote the player.

Understand the case: Casillas’s official profile publishes that he is gay; player claims he was hacked

Josh Cavallo, the first openly gay player, criticizes Casillas: ‘Disrespectful'”

Puyol’s original post was a “joke” that indicated that the two had been in a romantic relationship. “It’s time to tell our story,” posted the player, who deleted the message after the backlash.