Pyramid system that works: invention frees water from pesticides – 10/09/2022

A pharmacist from Rio Grande do Sul created a water treatment system capable of removing pesticides, fertilizers, medicines and other toxic substances through a distillation process based on solar energy.

Improved, the invention may be able to continuously treat large volumes of water such as mining waste dams, for example. The model does not use electricity or batteries and the effectiveness of the system called Reacqua was internationally recognized with the publication of three studies.

Rodrigo Hoff, 45, has been working in the area of ​​food contaminant analysis since 2002. He explains that Reacqua was a parallel and voluntary project that gained strength and many collaborators over time.

THE echo, he explained that the scientific basis of the system is the physical process of evaporation and condensation of water. When water evaporates through the action of solar energy, the steam that rises and then condenses back into water no longer carries the contaminants.

“It’s basically a solar still, a type of device that has been used in the past for desalination of sea water, but that had never been evaluated in the removal of contaminants”, he says. “The pyramidal shape optimizes the action of solar energy, promoting chemical reactions caused by light, water and heat, which would hardly occur under normal conditions or would occur very slowly”, he says.

Efficiency of 99.9%

The equipment he created has already been tested to remove some highly impacting contaminants, such as the most commonly used herbicides in rice fields, fungicides widely applied to soybeans, and a mixture of antibiotics used in intensive pig and poultry farming. All experiments were carried out under real conditions, in the field, using samples with very high levels of contamination.

Pharmacist from Rio Grande do Sul creates solar still that rids water of pesticides Image: Personal archive

In all studies, the contaminant removal efficiency was above 99.9%. These rates, if compared to those produced by treatment systems and even expensive and complex experimental systems, are high and stand out mainly for not needing electrical energy, catalysts or chemical reagents.

“The first experiments were carried out in São Lourenço do Sul (RS), on the FURG (Federal University of Rio Grande) campus. , in Florianópolis (SC)”, he says.

In the first model built, the average amount of purified water produced was four liters per day, for each square meter of the contaminated water reservoir. Although it exceeds the two liters that a person needs per day to survive, the scientist considers this capacity low and is looking for new models with greater purification speed.

“The system doesn’t use sockets, batteries, boards, wires or any kind of external power supply. There’s no need for the sun to ‘crack’ either. The system works on cloudy days and even at night, of course at a production speed of much lower water. It also doesn’t require chlorine, activated carbon or any kind of chemical product”, he points out.

To share the knowledge needed to produce a similar system, in 2021 the book “REACQUA: a pyramid scheme that works” was released, which teaches how to build and use the system. The goal is to share knowledge so that anyone can have their own purifier.

Inspiration

Rodrigo Hoff says that he had the idea to produce the equipment when he worked at the former LARA-RS (Regional Laboratory for Animal Support). There, he came across a small pyramid built in glass and stainless steel that caught his attention. The equipment had been built by two of Hoff’s colleagues, Rogert Fulginetti Corseuil and Ronaldo Dias Neves, two science and innovation enthusiasts.

Equipment has already been tested to remove high impact contaminants with 99.9% effectiveness Image: Personal archive

“They had created the prototype with the objective of building a water still based on solar energy. From that first contact, I always had the plan to evaluate the potential of that system in the removal of chemical contaminants from the water, such as pesticides, antibiotics and heavy metals”, he says.

Hoff now wants to build new prototypes, prove their effectiveness in the laboratory and tackle the challenges of installing and running them in real outdoor environments. “After that, it’s about fighting for resources, setting up more ambitious projects, with large-scale water purification plants and testing the performance in other Brazilian climates. Such a simple and cheap system deserves to be studied in more detail”, he says.

Hoff’s dream is to see his improved system able to continuously and cost-effectively treat large volumes of contaminated water and feed drip irrigation systems in desert areas. “The possibilities are many, but it takes time, a lot of research and funding.”