R$ 84 million: understand how Palmeiras’ debt with Crefisa is | palm trees

Palmeiras’ debt with Crefisa is currently R$84.3 million. The amount is part of the club’s balance sheet until the month of August – there has still been no presentation of the financial performance of the following months in the COF.

The amount that Verdão still has to pay to the sponsor is related to the investment made by the company in hiring players, especially in the first years of the partnership started in 2015.

The amount, which has already exceeded R$ 170 million, became a debt recognized by the club and approved by the Deliberative Council in 2018. Recently, President Leila Pereira returned to comment on the matter during the sponsorship presentation event with Cimed.

– The debt is being paid by football and its income from men’s… At no time did Crefisa offer a loan. Palmeiras who asked and this was very clear, would be paid with the sale of players or two years if it was not sold. And that’s what’s happening.

The debt payment mechanism is related to the sale of players contracted with the support of Crefisa. Negotiations involving Borja, Vitor Hugo, Bruno Henrique and Thiago Santos, in addition to Dudu’s loan, have already served to reduce the value. The sale of the Colombian to River Plate was responsible for the reduction in value this season.

Guerra and Deyverson, for example, arrived at Verdão with the sponsor’s contribution and left the club at the end of the contract. In this case, the Palmeiras board of directors has up to two years to pay off the debt, which bears interest based on the CDI (Interbank Deposit Certificate) rate.

Another form of debt reduction has been the bond premiums paid by the sponsor. The contract with Crefisa provides bonuses to Palmeiras for performance, and in recent conquests this amount has been reduced, as in the case of the last Libertadores.

Advance of BRL 65 million

With cash flow problems and the need to reinforce Abel Ferreira’s squad, Palmeiras opted to advance revenue from Crefisa and Faculdade das Américas for the second half and next season.

There were about R$ 65 million that correspond to what would be paid by Crefisa for the sponsorship from July 2022 to June 2023, amounts that have already entered the Palmeiras cashier.

There was a discussion at the COF meeting that these advances are actually loans. The first advance was made with another bank as an intermediary, and the second, for the hiring of López, directly with Crefisa. Leila Pereira, however, does not agree, on the grounds that these recipes would already belong to Palmeiras.

The signing of José López was confirmed with this contribution. To rebalance its cash position in the first half of next year, Verdão is betting on new revenues and the sale of players.

