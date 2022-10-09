Rachel Weisz’s Best Roles

She was a philosopher in 4th century Roman Egypt and an outlaw in a dystopian society, fought everything from mummies to scheming servants, and turned the heads of quirky crooks and the Queen of England. Over his three-decade career, Rachel Weisz proved to be one of the most talented and versatile actresses working today.

Born and raised in London, Weisz started in theater before landing her first screen role in 1992 in the legal drama The Advocates.

With your long-awaited series dead ringers scheduled to debut on Prime Video In the coming months, in which she will play an ensemble of twins determined to revolutionize the birthing industry, let’s take a look at the best performances of her career so far.

Lena Ballinger in The Youth (2015)

The youth is a very different film than the poster, which portrays the characters of Michael Caine and Harvey Keitel sitting in a pool and looking at a young naked woman might make you believe – and that’s a good thing.

The film focuses on Fred (Caine) and mick (Keitel), two old friends reflecting on their lives while vacationing at a luxury resort in the Swiss Alps. Throughout the film, they must feature themes of mortality, betrayal and regret.

Ronit Krushka in Disobedience (2017)

What’s better than a Rachel? when you watch Disobediencethe answer quickly becomes obvious: two Rachels.

Weisz star next to Rachel McAdams in this romantic drama, which tells the story of Ronit and Esti (McAdams)who grew up together in an Orthodox Jewish community in London.

Ostracized due to her sexuality, Ronit left years ago to become a photographer in New York. But when her father dies, she returns to her hometown – and discovers that her old flame Esti is now married to her childhood friend Dovid. (Alessandro Nivola).

Rachel Ashley in My Cousin Rachel (2017)

Based on the 1951 novel by Daphne du Maurier, My Cousin Rachel is a mysterious period drama that revolves around Philip (Sam Clafin)who believes his cousin Rachel’s wife is responsible for his death.

Though he initially plans revenge on her, things get complicated when he falls in love with her and is torn between his suspicions and developing feelings.

Sarah Churchill in The Favorite (2018)

The second collaboration Weisz with the Lanthimos does not disappoint. The favorite offers a refreshing twist – and hilarious – in period drama.

The film tells the story of Queen Anne (Olivia Colman, who won an Oscar for her performance) and the rivalry that develops between her confidante and adviser Sarah Churchill and the maid Abigail Hill (Emma Stone) as they vie for Anne’s affection and loyalty.