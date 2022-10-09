Rafael seeks sequence after first full game for Botafogo | botafogo

More than a year after his debut, Rafael played his first full game with Botafogo last Thursday. The number 7 left behind the injuries that compromised almost the entire season and wants to continue in the eight rounds left to finish the Brazilian Championship.

The right-back has played nine matches with the alvinegra shirt so far. There were four in 2021, in the final stretch of Serie B, all coming off the bench. That year, he started two more times in addition to the victory over Avaí. In both, he was unlucky enough to suffer traumatic injuries that only allowed him to be on the field five times throughout the year.

Rafael’s games in 2022

Botafogo 1×1 Boavista (25/01): left in the 56th minute of the first half Juventude 2×2 Botafogo (21/08): entered the break Fortaleza 1×3 Botafogo (04/09): left in the 18th minute of the first half Botafogo 1×3 Palmeiras (03/10): entered in the 6th minute of the second half Avaí 1×2 Botafogo (06/10): played the full 90 minutes

– It was a very important victory (against Avaí) to pursue our goals in this final stretch of the season. We are the second best team away from home, but São Paulo is a very difficult team. It will be a tough game – Rafael told Botafogo TV.

Botafogo can win fourth consecutive victory as a visitor

Now, the 32-year-old wants to stay away from the medical department to finish the year as a starter. Botafogo has eight more matches in the Brazilian Championship to play, has the permanence in Serie A underway and can fight for the possible G-8 if they score good results.

In the position, the hope is that the good form of the shirt 7 will give to the uncertainty in the right side of the defense. In the absence of Rafael, who was out for seven months due to injury, Daniel Borges and Saravia took turns starting. But neither of them convinced the crowd in that period.

In a direct duel for the “extra” spots for the 2023 Libertadores, Botafogo will face São Paulo next Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), at Morumbi, for the 31st round of the Brasileirão.

