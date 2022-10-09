Rafaela Silva’s wife cheers, cries and vibrates with the judoka’s second world championship after suspension: ‘Thank you for not giving up’

Crying and screaming stuck in the throat for two years, and finally victory. The wife of judoka Rafaela Silva, who became a two-time world champion this Saturday morning in the under-57kg category, cheered, cheered and cried from afar, as she was unable to travel to Taskhent, in Uzbekistan, where the competition took place.

Rafaela was suspended for two years and Eleudis Valentin recalled that: “God is good! Baby, you are f… Thank you for not giving up”, she wrote when posting a photo of the athlete taken on TV. In the decision, she defeated Japanese Haruka Funakubo with a beautiful waza-ari.

Rafaela Silva’s wife cheers, cries and vibrates with the second world championship Photo: rep instagram

Eleudia watched the fight with her family and with friends who were also athletes, who vibrated with emotion at each blow from Rafa. Rafaela Silva was suspended for a doping case at the end of 2019, being suspended for two years and losing her chance to compete in the Tokyo Olympics last year.

Rafaela Silva and Eleudis Valentin Photo: rep instagram

Rafaela and Eleudis got married in October 2020, still in the middle of the pandemic.