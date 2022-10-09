Ramiro highlighted the victory of Corinthians against Athletico-PR; see numbers

In the 2-1 victory against Athletico-PR, who stole the show was Balbuena and Róger Guedes, after all, they were the ones who balanced the rival networks and guaranteed the three points to Corinthians. However, another player was also featured in the match: Ramiro.

In all, shirt 17 was on the field for 71 minutes and in that time he made two tackles, two interceptions and two cuts, in addition to blocking an opponent’s kick and winning six of the eight duels he played.

With the ball, he was also effective, had 84% accuracy in this regard and suffered the penalty that culminated in the goal of Róger Guedes. These data made the midfielder get the grade 7.4 according to the website SofaScore, the second largest in the Corinthians squad. The note matches the one that the white-and-white fans gave the player in Fan Notes: 7.1.

Since returning from the loan at Al-Wasl, from the United Arab Emirates, Ramiro has been conquering his space and consolidating himself as an important part of Vítor Pereira’s cast. With a contract until the end of 2022, he has already entered the field seven times this year and part of Fiel already asks for the renewal of the steering wheel.

Check Ramiro’s numbers in the match

