Rapunzel Effect: Carefully intertwined locks are on the rise

In the popular imagination, talking about braids is reminiscent of Rapunzel, the princess created in 1812 by the Brothers Grimm who, imprisoned in a tower, throws her long braids so the prince can get to his rooms. In 2010, the fairy tale was adapted by Disney into the movie rolled up. The Rapunzel of a decade ago, however, didn’t cause as much fuss as the version of another princess that’s coming around: Ariel, who in the first live action of The Little Mermaid, scheduled to premiere in May of next year, swaps the loose red hair of the original animation for the dreadlocks of actress Halle Bailey. It brings to light one of the new meanings of the hairstyle, a symbol of black resistance. Both characters, the Brothers Grimm’s Rapunzel and Bailey’s mermaid, inspire a style trend that has left the runways on its way to the ubiquitous TikTok, with more than 9 billion views for videos with the hashtag #braids. ). It’s a phenomenon, possible mark of the summer of 2023.

Celebrities already embody them: from multiple braids like Madonna’s to actress Vanessa Hudgens’ pigtails or the single boxer braid like that of Brazilian top model Adriana Lima, anything goes. “That’s the fun of the braid. It looks good on black, blonde, redhead, brunette and can be done on straight, curly, long, short hair”, says hairdresser Mario Nova, a partner at Hello Beauty Concept, located in Miami, in the United States. On international catwalks, they appeared in fashion shows by Prada, Missoni, Giorgio Armani, Ferragamo, Bottega Veneta, with emphasis on the graphic forms of Etro. In New York, they appeared in classic ponytails — with beautiful bets by Collina Strada and Proenza Schouler — creating yet another trend on social media, under the hashtag #braidedponytail, with more than 180 million views.

Braids stand the test of time. The first records are from about 28 000 years before Christ, in the statues Brassempouy’s Venus and Venus of Willendorf. But the technique of braiding hair was only identified much later, 3,500 years ago, in Namibia, Africa, where braided locks were used as a symbol of social status and identification of tribes, ethnicities, marital status, religion and social standing. They were also a way of socializing: as they take time to do, it was a time for socializing and exchanging knowledge. On the African continent, by the way, braids intertwine the past with the present until today as a language tool of racial resistance, ensuring identity and self-esteem.

In Ancient Egypt, they were used by nobles and the rich. In Ancient Greece, they were made with wire and thread and made into buns. They were brought to Brazil by slaves and reached their peak in the 1970s, during the hippie movement. Now, they are back, as a manifestation of a diversified, universal and democratic style. It is convenient to hold them when thrown from the tower, because they represent a way of life, a manifest in the body.

Published in VEJA of October 12, 2022, issue no. 2810