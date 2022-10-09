Read deleted WhatsApp messages: Is it possible?

WhatsApp is the most used communication network by Brazilians. It not only allows sending messages, images and videos, but also allows the user to make audio and video calls, as well as share temporary posts to all their contacts. However, from one of the app’s updates, users can delete messages already sent in a chat, generating a lot of curiosity and frustration in their contacts. It was from this problem that an application emerged specialized in discovering the content of deleted messages on chat.

How to read deleted messages?

It is important to note that this application is not part of the WhatsApp platform network, that is, it is nothing more than an external alternative so that you can read all the messages deleted by your contacts.

Understand how it works

Unable to discover deleted messages by the app itself. WhatsApp created this function as one of the points of its privacy policy, therefore, this function is only enabled in external applications. First, you need to search for the specific app in your system’s app store. The most famous on the networks is WARM, which can be easily found on the Playstore.

The program will ask for your permission to access notification and message data. Without this authorization, you will not be able to run the application correctly. To discover a deleted message for everyone on WhatsApp, just type WARM in the chat of the communication app, and it will reveal the deleted content. The application can reveal any content of the message, even if it is a photo, video or animated sticker.

Despite its ease of use and access, it is important to note that by using an external application to discover deleted messages, you may also be facilitating the breach of security in your own account. After all, the external application is also accessing your messages to circumvent one of the company’s privacy policies.

So remember: Any and all external applications should be used with caution, so as not to risk having your own account suspended.