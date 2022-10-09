Real Madrid takes first step to overcome England’s giants and take R$501 million jewel from Dortmund, says newspaper

According to daily mailReal Madrid has already started contacts with Borussia Dortmund to negotiate the signing of Jude Bellingham

highlight of Borussia Dortmund, Jude Bellingham can have the future of the career in the Real Madrid. According to daily mailyou Meringues already started contacts with the German club to have the young English star.

As the newspaper advances, the team from the Spanish capital prepares an offer of 99 million euros, around R$501 millionto sign the 19-year-old in the upcoming European summer transfer window.

Real Madrid’s advance by the English midfielder could leave many suitors behind. In addition to the Santiago Bernabéu team, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United also aim at the player.

With the age casemiro to Old Trafford this season, in addition to the advanced age of Toni Kroos and Luka Modricthe team trained by Carlo Ancelotti understands that a reformulation of the midfield will be necessary in the coming years.

With Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni already incorporated into the squad, Real Madrid believe that the arrival of Jude Bellingham can form the perfect triple in midfield.

revealed by birmingham, the English midfielder left his native country for Borussia Dortmund in 2020-21. In the current season, the 19-year-old took the field 12 times, scored four goals and gave two assists, being the protagonist of the German club.

In addition to his leadership in Germany, Bellingham also plays an important role in the England national team. The midfielder is practically a sure presence in the world Cup to be played in Qatar, in November, and should be the starter of the team of Gareth Southgate.