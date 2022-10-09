Renato Augusto: “A title with Corinthians becomes even bigger” | spectacular sport

Renato Augusto will be one of the main characters of the final of the Copa do Brasil that starts next Wednesday, the 12th, at Neo Química Arena. Formed at Flamengo, the midfielder has established himself as an idol for Corinthians fans. And it is the great hope of the team.

In an interview with “Esporte Espetacular” shown this Sunday, Timão’s number 8 analyzed the decision that will involve two of the biggest clubs in the country. Interestingly, he returns to a Copa do Brasil final many years after wearing Flamengo’s 10 at age 18 in a title against Vasco in 2006.

– It is special that you arrive in a final with the Corinthians shirt, regardless of who you are against. I always say this: a title with Corinthians becomes even bigger. I try to pass that on to the younger ones, so they can realize greatness. Sometimes we have an opportunity at the very beginning of our career, the guy thinks: “Oh, later on, suddenly, I have another opportunity…” And sometimes that opportunity doesn’t come. I had an opportunity when I was 18 and now I’m having another opportunity almost 16 years later for a Copa do Brasil title.

In 2006, Renato Augusto was called up by Ney Franco, left the junior team and became champion. Today, at 34, he knows that to win the cup once again, his team will have to play a lot of ball.

– Flamengo is a more proactive team, which keeps the ball a lot, which creates many opportunities. It’s a slightly different game than Fluminense. Fluminense pulls a lot for you to go out to mark, pushes to your goal line. The game will be very different, but we will be with the same mentality of taking advantage of all the opportunities that the game provides.

As for Corinthians, Renato Augusto sees Vítor Pereira’s team with a lot of tactical maturity:

– Today, we are a very strong team defensively. It’s a little more direct to the goal, we try to make the most of the spaces left by the opponent, especially the opponent’s mistake. We adapt to the mister’s way of playing and always looking for the goal all the time. So it’s a different way, for example, from what we were playing at the beginning of the season. When we adapted, he managed to show his face to the team and we got used to it, and we’re managing to be successful that way.

