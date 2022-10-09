Rio 2022 Festival rescues the magic of the return to cinemas with 200 new films in its schedule

The smell of good hot popcorn permeates the corridors of movie theaters in Rio, like that affective memory of a pre-pandemic time. Bringing out our memories of great movies in the past, this scent has the right name and location: Rio Festival 2022.

Rescuing the magic of being able to return to cinemas, under the tranquility that a new time is announced in Brazil, the beloved event is back with a selection of 200 new productions, among acclaimed features released in Cannes Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival and Toronto Film Festivalin addition to several national titles.

And in this edition, the Festival’s commitment is precisely to transform that affective memory of the past into a new and invigorating experience. For the event’s director, Ilda Santiago, 2022 has a different flavor. More than in previous editions, today the objective is to attract the Brazilian audience back to the big screen, from a varied collection of titles that encompass both lovers of cult cinema, as well as those passionate about documentaries, animations and more daring features.

“We are working to ensure that audiences return to theaters so that everyone can see different films. We know that there is still great resistance to resuming this habit, as we lived almost three years between fear and the impediment of being inside a session. But we are getting stronger, with a beautiful program that celebrates art in its entirety. We also have Premiére Brasil, which is a great window that communicates with our people about what is being produced here. And our desire is for the public to come back and come back to celebrate Brazilian cinema”, commented Santiago.

With encouraging optimism, even in the face of the enormous growth of streaming platforms due to the Covid-19 pandemic, ilda reflects on how the industry has learned to reinvent itself over the decades.

“Since cinema has existed, it has lived these moments of doubt about how much the public will continue to support this format. This happened with the arrival of television, VHS and also DVD. I think there’s a unique magic to going to a movie session. This is a very specific, different and special collective cultural experience. I am very optimistic about our scenario, because I work with it and I believe in it”, he said.

Pondering the importance of evaluating the current scenario and the potential for success and reach of new films that will be released over the next few months, she revealed how she sees the movie chain market, given the constant rise of digital services.

“Of course, streaming and other modalities of consumption change habits a lot, but I think this forces us to think better about this market and I include myself in that. This current context invites us to rethink which films are worth releasing in theaters. This whole moment motivates us to reevaluate the schedule and what we can offer that is so special that it motivates us to go out to meet friends and enjoy a good movie outside. I think our big challenge is to tune in with the public and understand how and what are the productions that provide differentiated experiences so that people feel encouraged to leave home”.

And with a versatile and rich curatorship of films, Festival do Rio returns in 2022, rescuing the fascination with the seventh art at its roots, with a portfolio that still includes a selection of modern classics such as ET: The Extraterrestrial (1985), scream of horror (1981), The Assault on the Paying Train (1962) and Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994).

For the event coordinator, the presentation of these and other iconic films from the past aims to generate a connection with the younger generations. “We brought some classics that underwent a beautiful restoration work and this is the ideal opportunity for the youngest to know some of the features that marked the history of cinema”.

In terms of new international releases, cinephiles will be able to check out some of the films that have already circulated in other prestigious festivals, such as Empire of Light (in Sam Mendes with Olivia Colman and Colin Firth); Operation Hunt (directed, starring, scripted and produced by Lee Jung-jaein round 6); living (with Bill Nighy), nanny (original Prime Video with Michelle Monaghan); The menu (with Anya Taylor Joy, Ralph Fiennes and Nicholas Hoult); My Policeman (original Prime Video with Harry Styles); Call Jane (with Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver); and Dalíland: The Life of Salvador Dali (with Ezra Miller and Ben Kingsley).

In the Premiére Brasil category, the public will be able to honor titles such as good morning violet, Coal (released on Toronto Film Festival 2022); the animation Don Quixote, Corpolyticamong others – as highlighted Ilda Santiago:

“It is difficult to choose a main highlight, as we have curated a wonderful and differentiated curatorship, which covers audiences from the most diverse backgrounds. We want to connect with the audience through the versatility of programming that offers as many options as possible and we were able to do that successfully this year.”concluded the coordinator.

O River Festival 2022 takes place between the 6th and 16th of October. Check the schedule here.

