Ritual of sexual abstinence would have contributed to the crisis in the relationship between Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady, says newspaper

Rumors about a crisis in the marriage Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady have gained strength in recent days. While many believe that the model gave up on the union after he resumed his football career, insiders from the Spanish newspaper “Marca” claimed that the separation was caused by sexual abstinence. Jeez!

Earlier in the year, Brady announced his retirement from the fields. However, the quarterback turned back and joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a football team based in Tampa, Florida. The career would have forced the athlete to resume the health routines he has maintained for a long time – among them a strict policy of not having sex 24 hours before games.

The vehicle pointed out that the routine, as well as alleged “scheduled sexual relations” for the couple, would have caused the deterioration of his relationship with the Brazilian. An anonymous source from the NFL reinforced to the website Radar that Brady would have “disappointed” Bündchen behind closed doors. “This marriage has gone cold like ice. Gisele is a Brazilian supermodel with a super sex drive and she has told her friends that she needs her American husband more,” scored. “She fears he has fallen out of love with her. She told friends she can’t live without it anymore!”finished.

Why Tom Brady Believes in Abstinence Before Games

In 2018, it was reported that the famous “Giselo” has a strict 24-hour no sex policy. This restriction can reach 72 hours during major games, such as the NFL (National Football League) playoffs and the Super Bowl. The idea that intercourse weakens athletes is very common in professional sports. After years of debate, the scientific community debunked this “myth” with several studies, but the habit remains firm and strong, especially among American football players.

During a 2020 appearance on the “Airmchair Expert” podcast by actors Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, Brady confirmed that making love to his wife was never part of his preparation for the camps. “I wouldn’t say it never happened, but I don’t think it’s time [para transar]. That wouldn’t be my pre-game warm-up.”scored.

